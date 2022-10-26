The Last Folk Hero Bo Jackson

Jeff Pearlman, American sports writer

Writer Jeff Pearlman has authored books about some of the most iconic and sometimes polarizing figures and franchises in sports — Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Brett Favre, Walter Payton, the 1990s Dallas Cowboys, the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers, the 1986 New York Mets, even the initial United States Football League.

Looking for the subject of his latest book, Pearlman simply called on his own memories and a desire to delve deeper, not only into what was accomplished by the subject, but what might have been accomplished; not only what we know about the subject, but what had yet to be uncovered.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.