Writer Jeff Pearlman has authored books about some of the most iconic and sometimes polarizing figures and franchises in sports — Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Brett Favre, Walter Payton, the 1990s Dallas Cowboys, the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers, the 1986 New York Mets, even the initial United States Football League.
Looking for the subject of his latest book, Pearlman simply called on his own memories and a desire to delve deeper, not only into what was accomplished by the subject, but what might have been accomplished; not only what we know about the subject, but what had yet to be uncovered.
The result is “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” published by Mariner Books, a subsidiary of HarperRow. The almost 500-page book, including bibliography info, features countless stories of Jackson’s life, both in and out of sports, and digs deeply into why Jackson so captured the attention of the sports world, and how that attention was never the focus for Jackson himself.
Pearlman will appear at Page and Palette bookstore in Fairhope on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. to sign copies and discuss the writing of the book.
“I’m very nostalgic, especially with sports,” Pearlman said in a telephone interview when asked what led him to select Jackson as his latest book subject. “I’m 50, and when I was a kid I had the ‘Bo Knows’ poster on my wall. When I went to college, I had two Bo Jackson posters hanging in my room. When I was thinking about what book to write after my last book I was thinking about that nostalgia and I was also thinking about the whole question mark that hangs over Bo Jackson.
“He’s this iconic figure but we don’t really know what he could have become, or what he would have become. Not only that, but then he kind of vanishes. He’s the face of something, he’s the biggest sports icon in the world for a brief period, he gets hurt, he wobbles around a little bit and then he’s just gone. The subtitle of the book is ‘The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,’ and the emphasis is on the myth — what could have been, what was, what did we see, what things didn’t we see that we talk about? I’ve never written a book like that where there are so many questions about a character.”
In an effort to answer those questions, Pearlman took no shortcuts. He interviewed 720 people — friends, family, teammates, as well as members of the media and others who found themselves as participants in various aspects of Jackson’s life. He compiled more than 10,000 pages of notes and read countless newspaper and magazine articles, watched TV interviews and video clips of Jackson’s performances and absorbed as much as he could. The finished product is the result of a two-and-a-half-year process.
Jackson himself declined to be involved with the book, despite Pearlman’s request. Jackson said he wouldn’t be a roadblock, but he wouldn’t assist in the process either.
As it turned out, there was plenty of information available, it just took some digging, a lot of travel and time on the phone, and a heavy dose of persistence. Pearlman said he took pride in finding people to verify different stories he had heard concerning Jackson, and separating the myth from the facts, or discovering, as was often the case, some stories believed to be myth were, indeed, fact. All of which is why writing a Jackson biography appealed to Pearlman in the first place.
“Number one, just joy; the joy of the narrative is important to me,” Pearlman said when asked what he wanted those who read the book to take away from the experience. “A friend of mine asked me the other day, ‘In these politically heated times how can you write a book about Bo Jackson? Who wants to read about Bo Jackson?’ I told him, ‘I think now is a great time to read about Bo Jackson. We’re all stressed all over the world, we’re all inhaling negative news 24-7, seven days a week. All we get is negativity and toxins, no matter your political side … And here’s this joyful story, this joyful mythological journey of a guy who just had this magical ride in sports and who captured the imagination of a country. If people get joy from reading that, I’m pretty freaking happy.’
“I don’t like that my kids know very little about Bo Jackson and their friends know nothing about Bo Jackson. I think he’s a historic figure in sports. I think he’s the greatest athlete to ever walk the planet. And I think he needs to be remembered in the way we remember Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio and Jim Thorpe and Jesse Owens.”
While Jackson did not assist in the writing of the book directly, he did contribute indirectly.
“I got really lucky,” Pearlman said. “Bo, who is a very reluctant sort of guy, didn’t talk for the book. He talked to me really early on to tell me he wouldn’t talk. He was very polite about it, he was nice about it; he didn’t say, ‘Don’t write the book.’ He was like, ‘I don’t care if you write it, but I’m not going to help you.’
“Then I got really lucky because [at] the Auburn University Library, someone told me that [author] Dick Schapp donated all his notes from [the book] ‘Bo Knows Bo’ to the Auburn Library and they were in a basement in a box being ignored. I ended up getting like 300 pages of transcripts from Dick Schapp’s interviews with Bo Jackson, including all the audio tapes. So much of that stuff had never been used. The vast majority of it never made [it into] ‘Bo Knows Bo’ so it really was like having an interview with 28-year-old Bo Jackson in 2022. It was remarkable.”
Suffering a hip injury on a running play with the Oakland Raiders in 1991 cut short Jackson’s career, leaving the question, “How great could Bo have been had the injury not cut his career short?” Pearlman said in football, if devoted simply to football, he likely would have been one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. Likewise, if he had devoted his efforts solely to baseball, “he could have been another Mike Trout,” Pearlman said. Although, he noted, Jackson was undisciplined in baseball.
Having completed exhaustive research and the writing of the book, does Pearlman have more or less respect for his subject?
“Far greater [respect],” he said. “He’s not warm and cuddly. And, you can get the wrong impression of Bo Jackson; he can be rough, he can be curt. … You realize, all he went through and all he struggled with in life, which sort of explains his reluctance to talk to a biographer, his reluctance to sit there and chat with a fan for 20 minutes. He’s reluctant. What I really love — really love — is he’s never been, ‘Aw, man, if only I hadn’t gotten hurt,’ or ‘Oh, man, if only this hadn’t happened.’ The No. 1 question I get when people learn I’m doing this book is who could he have been? What could he have been? It’s a great question. … He personally doesn’t care. He’s moved on with his life. He’s had a really successful business career, he’s a grandfather, which is super weird. I really love that. You don’t see him on TV all the time, you don’t see him ripping like Derrick Henry and saying, ‘I’m better than that guy.’ He was never that guy. I love the way he landed on his feet and sort of walked off into the sunset.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.