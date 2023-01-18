BAKER’S LABARON PHILON

BAKER’S LABARON PHILON

 Photo by Tom Deck

All one needed to know about Baker basketball standout Labaron Philon could be discovered at South Alabama’s Mitchell Center during a Monday morning game against LeFlore in the Bridge Builders Classic.

The 6-foot-4, 178-pound junior completely took over the game in the second half, driving to the basket time and time again, displaying not only the ability to get his shot, but also an uncanny ball control talent, weaving past defenders as though they were frozen. If they fouled him along the way, it was just a bonus. In fact, he would score 22 of his 46 points at the free throw line, earning 29 attempts.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at [email protected].

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

