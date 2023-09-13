There have been numerous stories printed over the last few years about animosity growing between pickleball and tennis players. The main cause is a lack of facilities.
Pickleball is considered to be the fastest-growing participation sport in America. According to internet sources, the latest statistics estimate there are 36.5 million pickleball players; this is an increase of 158.6 percent over the last three years.
This rapid expansion has led to some tennis courts being converted to accommodate pickleball players. This contributed to a feud between the two ball-hitting factions in numerous communities.
However, this is not the case in Daphne. Officials in this Eastern Shore city have worked hard to offer both tennis and pickleball facilities at W.O. Lott Park.
This multi-use complex located at 2000 Main Street will be on full display Saturday, Sept. 30, when the Gulf Coast Paddle & Racket Battle takes place. The event, which benefits the American Heart Association, is sponsored by WKRG-TV.
FAMILY AFFAIR
Mike Thompson is serving as director for the tournament. Few people would be better qualified for this post.
“I have played tennis for 50 years,” Thompson told Lagniappe. “I played some at UAB and eventually became a teaching pro. When I was in Boca Raton [Florida], I was a hitting partner for some of the greats like Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe and Ilie Nastase.”
After moving to Daphne in 1990, Thompson continued to concentrate on tennis. It was actually during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that he turned his full attention to pickleball.
“Daphne opened up its courts for pickleball. My wife, Jennifer, and I never went back [to tennis],” Thompson said. “As I got older, it took everything I had to compete in tennis.
“Now on the pickleball courts, I feel like I can do anything. The courts are smaller and you can cover it. The ball is slow but the game is quicker. It really enhances your hand and eye coordination. Usually, who comes to the net first wins the point.”
The Thompson family has made quite an impact on pickleball.
“My wife was playing and a representative from the Head sports equipment company was there,” Thompson said. “He told her ladies her age do not play that well. Head signed her as a sponsored player. She uses their equipment and represents them at tournaments.”
Athletic skills have also been passed on to their son, Josh. In 2021, he won the USA Pickleball National Indoor Championship in the men’s singles division at Hoover, Ala. Josh will handle pickleball operations for the Gulf Coast Paddle & Racket Battle. His wife, Jessica, will be in charge of logistics.
FIRST OF ITS KIND
To make the Daphne event even more special, Thompson wanted to make sure it was sanctioned.
“In the world of tennis, the USTA [United States Tennis Association] is the group that handles events,” Thompson said. “But it is UTR [Universal Tennis Rating] that ranks the skill level of a player. As a professional tennis player, I had a rating.
“With the growth of pickleball, they have expanded to add the UTRP [UTR Pickleball] category. It is new to the scene.”
When Thompson contacted his counterpart at UTR, he received an incredible response.
“They were all over us having a dual tournament,” Thompson said. “As far as we know, no one has ever combined the two sports at one facility. It is going to be interesting in how it turns out.”
While the players will be at the same facility, they have to pick one sport in which to compete. They cannot play both pickleball and tennis that day.
“It will still be one tournament,” Thompson said. “The winners and champions will be announced together.”
MEETING A NEED
Daphne officials had a ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2022 to open the first of its pickleball courts at W.O. Lott Park. The facility has continued to expand to the point that it now features 10 tennis courts and a dozen pickleball courts.
“We are excited to show off our six new pickleball courts, as well as our newly resurfaced tennis courts,” Charlie McDavid, the Sports and Recreation director for Daphne, told Lagniappe. “We are anticipating a large number of participants for this event since it will be both tennis and pickleball, but are excited about the exposure this will give to the complex.”
Thompson said there would be more than action on the courts. There will be food trucks and vendors for participants and spectators. For those worried about missing college football that Saturday, WKRG-TV will provide a “tailgate party” to show the action.
“I need to give a big shout-out to David Pantovic, the director of the Tennis and Pickleball Complex, and to Mayor Robin LeJeune,” Thompson said. “The mayor has bent over backwards to support these tournaments.”
Thompson actually helps to organize pickleball tournaments in the region through Gulf Coast Pickleball. This will be the third one locally, while the others have been outside of Alabama.
“The last one took place in April,” Thompson said. “It was a ‘pickleball pep rally’ that benefitted Baldwin County school children who need food.”
Thompson said he is excited about what the dual pickleball-tennis event will mean in the future.
“I am based out of Daphne, so this tournament is taking place near my home,” said Thompson, who also offers corporate “team building” clinics as well as being a representative for TSD (Third Shot Drop) custom paddles. “Daphne has the nicest facility until you get to South Florida. Some people see the complex and think it is a private club.
“Going forward, we will look to have more combined tournaments. We want to use the total complex and have everyone involved. With UTR and UTRP ratings, this is the perfect home to do this.”
The entry fee is $69 per player. For more information and to register, visit wkrg.com/gulf-coast-paddle-racket-battle-homepage.
