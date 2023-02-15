There will be a lot of new faces on the South Alabama baseball roster this season, but that doesn’t mean there will be a shortage of talent.
Head coach Mark Calvi likes the team with which he will open the season in the Jaguar Classic Friday, Feb. 17, at Stanky Field, citing the Jaguars’ pitching depth and defense as keys to the upcoming season. But he noted it may take a little time, based on the number of newcomers on the roster, for the team to come together.
“This is the newest team I’ve had in a while,” Calvi said. “It’s new and there’s some talent. We have some returners, but there are pretty much five spots [in the lineup] with new guys, not to mention the pitching staff. There are some good players, it’s just that they’re new.
“We’ve had just two shortstops here in the last eight or nine years so shortstop will have someone new. And the guys we have out there are good players, they just haven’t done it here yet. Third base is new, first base is new, right field is new, DH [designated hitter] is new. … When I look at it, they’re qualified players, they just haven’t done it here yet.”
The Jags posted a 31-23 overall record a year ago and finished 17-13 in Sun Belt Conference play. They did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament. A big factor in South Alabama’s season a year ago was injuries, especially to the pitching staff. The Jags’ top two pitchers were both lost for the season early and then three others, mainly relief pitchers, were also lost because of injury.
“We lost two top starters last year in weeks three and five, then lost others in the bullpen,” Calvi said. “We went from a really, really good team to a really average team from the first month to the second month. We had depth last year, we just had injuries. This year we have more depth. … This year is a different look. Last year I looked out and there were four returning starters plus Miles Smith, who was a Swiss Army knife guy. This year you’ve got one returner and that’s Jeremy Lee.”
Calvi said Lee is close to being 100 percent healthy and he has been throwing the ball well in preseason workouts. When he arrived on campus as a freshman, earning All-America accolades, he had two pitches. He now has four.
“The good thing is he’s back and he’s healthy and he feels really good and I think he’s better than he’s been, which was pretty good before [the injury],” he said. “But he’s the only one here with any experience as far as being a starting pitcher. He’s been 90-92 [mph] with four pitches for strikes.”
Other pitchers to watch this season include freshman Gehrig Conrad, the Mississippi Player of the Year last year; Garfield Johns from Sante Fe Community College in Gainesville, Fla.; Collin Brougham; Sam Knowlton who has been clocked at 100 mph but missed last season with an elbow injury; Grant Wood; Jackson Boyd; Daphne’s Zach Harlan, who was one of the injured pitchers from last season; freshman Tyler Smith; JUCO transfer lefty Danny Diaz; JUCO transfer Zach Williamson, who had Tommy John surgery last year; Jacob Bruning; Logan Wash; Walker Johnson; Eric Lin; and Seth Carter.
“Even though there are a bunch of new guys, I think the strength of this team will be the pitching talent, both in some two-way guys and pitcher-only guys,” Calvi said. “We’ve got some options with the left-right stuff. We’re developing the bullpen. We’ve always had that guy or two at the end of the game where it’s over 90 percent of the time if we’re tied or have the lead after seven [innings]. I think we have the makings of that.”
Among the position players returning are catcher Diego Altamirano, who had a .477 on-base percentage and threw out 41 percent of base stealers. Infielder Erick Orbeta returns along with centerfielder Will Turner, who had a good freshman year. Leftfielder Joseph Sullivan, who had 110 hits last year, is back. He had a good summer and made an all-star team, hitting .320, and “came back a better player,” Calvi said.
Hunter Donaldson is a returnee and will be used as a utility guy, but may start the season at third base because of injuries. Two transfers are options in right field — Austin Thrasher (North Alabama), a .350 hitter last year, and Robbie Petracci (Old Dominion), who hit .318, with 12 home runs. Colson Lawrence (Wallace-Hanceville transfer) is a two-way guy (outfield, pitcher) who Calvi described as “super athletic, with good power at plate and throwing up to 96 on the mound with a good slider.” Freshman Ryan Story is expected to play while Pearl River transfer J.G. Bell, a former Faith Academy player, will see time at shortstop but is currently battling an injury. Former Millry standout Trey Lewis has been filling in at shortstop and “has done a really nice job,” according to Calvi.
Other players to watch include Mitchell Heer (3B, SS), utility player Tyler Borges who will probably start the year at first base while Micah Morgan, a Spring Hill transfer, and D.K. Donaldson, a Pearl River transfer, work through injuries.
