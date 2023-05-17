Spanish Fort head baseball coach J.D. Pruitt knew things were headed in the right direction for his team in Game 3 of the Toros’ best-of-three semifinal series last week at Stanhope Elmore. Even though the team trailed 3-0 at the time.
Instead of having worried looks on their faces, the players were alert and ready to take their swings at the plate in an effort to get the win and punch their ticket to this week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state championship series.
The key phrase, the words that seemed to bring the team together and helped the players refocus, have been uttered time and time again all season long. For the Toros, it was time to play “Pizza Ball.”
Let Pruitt explain.
“We do this deal during our prep work where we have a competition each week before a playoff series that we call Pizza Ball,” he said. “We split our guys up into two teams and the team that wins eats pizza and the team that loses has field cleanup, every duty there is in field cleanup. These guys are already competitive as it is, but you put pizza on the line and it ramps it up. They have a ball with it, they love it.
“When we got down 3-0 [to Stanhope Elmore] we had guys coming off the field after we got the third out and they’re screaming, ‘Pizza Ball! It’s Pizza Ball! It’s time to go compete.’ There isn’t a situation where these guys are going to get flustered.”
That has been true throughout the playoffs for the Toros, who aim to produce one more such performance this week. Spanish Fort (29-17) was scheduled to play Oxford (37-6) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Oxford, then meet again Wednesday at Jacksonville State at 10 a.m. for Game 2. If a third game is needed, it would immediately follow Wednesday’s game. The winner claims the 6A state championship.
The Toros reached this week’s series by winning the last two games of the series against Stanhope Elmore. They lost Game 1 5-4, but bounced back with a 10-9 win in Game 2 when Justin Fenderson scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning. In Game 3, they were down 3-0 but scored five runs in the top of the fifth to go up 5-3, only to have Stanhope Elmore score two in the bottom half of the inning to knot the score at 5-all. Spanish Fort returned to score four more in the sixth and take the lead for good.
The Toros needed three games to defeat McAdory in the first round, then swept Northridge in the second round. In the quarterfinals, they faced rival Saraland and again it took three games, and a bit of grit, to advance. They lost 3-1 to the Spartans in the first game but rallied with 8-7 and 12-11 wins to reach the semifinals.
“I think I’ve mentioned it before, just how resilient they are,” Pruitt said of his team. “I’ve been with these guys all year long and I feel like I’ve got a pretty good pulse on this team and our makeup, but I knew it was going to be a challenge for us to come back on a short week and coming off the emotional series we had against Saraland and go play a really good ballclub in Stanhope Elmore, one of the really good teams all season long. That was going to be a really tough challenge.
“We talked about it with our guys and I needed them to understand we had to turn the page from the Saraland series and get themselves prepared to go play in a hostile environment against a really good team. And man, that’s exactly what they did. We dropped a tough first game and the message to our guys was, ‘Hey, we’ve been here before. This is nothing new. We’re in familiar territory.’ And then the message after we won [Game 2] was that they haven’t been in this situation. They have swept all their first three rounds of the playoffs and they had yet to play in a Game 3 environment. It was a place where we were very comfortable and they weren’t as comfortable because they hadn’t experienced it yet. We were able to have two big innings and prevail and come out on top in Game 3.”
A similar approach, style of play and confidence will be required this week if the Toros are to be successful, Pruitt said. He noted he and Oxford head coach Wesley Brooks are friends and they coach in USA Baseball circles together. He said Brooks will have his team prepared to play, noting the coach’s organizational and coaching skills.
But Pruitt is also a fan of his own team and he knows his team understands what is at stake this week.
“It goes back to the mentality that we have tried to develop in them over time,” he said. “You’re not going to be perfect and you are going to go screw some things up, and that’s OK. It’s how you respond, it’s how you learn and it’s how you grow. You’ve got to be willing to push yourself to that edge in a sense because there’s two things that happen when you do that, and that’s growth and toughness. I think that is what embodies this team — how much we have grown throughout this season, with it being such a young, inexperienced team, and the toughness we have developed throughout that process.
“We’ll see how the chips fall at the end. We’re just going to go be us. It’s very simple, but it embodies the identity of this team and the resolve we have as a unit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.