The Mary G. Montgomery Vikings are headed to the state playoffs for the first time in 20 years after beating Daphne 14-9 Friday night.
The postseason berth is just the latest accomplishment in what has been a magical month in Semmes. Last week’s the Vikings snapped a 12-game losing streaks to rival Baker. Now they have beaten Daphne for the first time in history after seven losses.
The latest win extends the Vikings’ win streak to five streak and sets the stage for the school’s fist postseason appearance since 2002.
“Our guys are believing that we can compete with and beat anybody,” said first-year coach Zach Golson. “Look around. This place is different now. We’re going to the playoffs for the first time in 20. I’m speechless. We’ve just got to keep working to get better.”
Mary G. Montgomery did not record its initial first down until there was seven minutes remaining before halftime. But the Vikings got it going late in the second quarter, going on scoring drives of 80 and 66 yards to take a 14-3 led. Both touchdowns were scored on 1-yard runs, one by Shondell Harris and the other by Troy Flowers, who was playing for the first time since suffering a broken arm in the season opener.
Daphne threatened to take the lead twice in the second half, but the Vikings’ defense was up to the challenge. MGM put the game away with an impressive drive that ate up the final 8:03 off the clock.
Daphne (3-5 overall and 3-2 in Region 1) will visit Foley to wrap up its region slate, while MGM (5-4 overall, 4-2 in Region 1) will be at Robertsdale in a non-region game.
(0) comments
