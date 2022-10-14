Football
David Lee

The Mary G. Montgomery Vikings are headed to the state playoffs for the first time in 20 years after beating Daphne 14-9 Friday night. 

The postseason berth is just the latest accomplishment in what has been a magical month in Semmes. Last week’s the Vikings snapped a 12-game losing streaks to rival Baker. Now they have beaten Daphne for the first time in history after seven losses.

