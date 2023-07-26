Two years ago, when the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced its reclassifications for football, it produced quite a competitive situation in Class 5A, Region 1. First of all, it’s a nine-team region, which means five teams from the region won’t earn a spot in the 5A state playoffs. Secondly, it produced a region that is loaded with traditionally successful programs.
Last season’s results, the first in the region’s new alignment, offer proof of its strength. UMS-Wright won the region title with an 8-0 record, including several close games, and finished with a 12-1 overall record. The Bulldogs reached the quarterfinals where they lost to Charles Henderson 19-16 when UMS was stopped on a play at the goal line.
Faith Academy finished 11-3 overall and 6-2 in the region, advancing to the 5A state semifinals before losing to Charles Henderson 27-12. Gulf Shores finished the season with an 11-2 record and 7-1 region mark and lost to Faith Academy in the state quarterfinals 20-14.
That’s three teams with at least 11 wins on the year — and that left just one more playoff spot among the six remaining teams in the region: Williamson, Vigor (a year removed from winning the Class 4A state title), B.C. Rain, Elberta, Citronelle and LeFlore. Williamson, in Antonio Coleman’s first year as head coach, edged out Vigor and B.C. Rain (each team finished with a 4-4 region record) for the final playoff spot via the AHSAA’s tiebreaker system.
Five teams finished with overall winning records (Williamson was 6-4, Vigor 5-4) but there were also disappointing seasons at the bottom of the standings, with LeFlore going 0-10 overall and 0-8 in the region, Citronelle posting a 1-9 overall mark and 1-7 region record and Elberta going 2-8 overall and 2-6 in the region.
“It’s a region with a lot of really good talent,” Gulf Shores head coach Mark Hudspeth said. “You know it’s going to be a challenge every week.”
Asked what stands out most about 5A, Region 1, Hudspeth said, “Probably the players. There are players being recruited by Division 1 schools on every team [in the region]. There are so many good players in this region and everybody has some.”
This season is expected to produce an equally competitive region race, with many of the same teams chasing the crown and teams that didn’t fare as well a season ago seeking improvement. The head coaching experience and success in the region are also impressive, including Terry Curtis at UMS-Wright, the all-time winningest coach in AHSAA history; Jack French at Faith Academy, a Hall of Fame inductee who enjoyed great success in Mississippi before arriving in Alabama; and Hudspeth, a former college head coach at North Alabama, Louisiana and Austin Peay, leading a rising Gulf Shores program.
Individually, there is a lot of talent to be found as well. Using the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 5A All-State team from last season as a guideline, the talent pool is deep. Nine players from Region 1 teams who earned All-State honors a year ago are back this season. And that doesn’t count a number of players, including Class 5A Back of the Year Cole Blaylock, who graduated and also made the All-State team last year.
The list includes first-team selections Ronnie Royal (athlete) of Gulf Shores, Micah DeBose (OL) and Brandon Purifoy (LB) of Vigor, and Joe Lott (DB) of UMS-Wright. Second-team picks include Ty Goodwill (WR) of Faith Academy, Yusef Clark (LB) and Jermaine McCree (DB) of Williamson, Ricky Nichols (LB) of B.C. Rain and Will Langston (P) of Gulf Shores.
“The teams that have been good, I expect them to be good again,” Hudspeth said. “And I think the teams that struggled [last year] are going to be better this season. Teams like Williamson, who I think was really good last year, I think they are going to continue to get better.
“It’s hard to know what to expect right now because unlike college teams, where you kind of know the rosters and what the teams have, you don’t know what the other teams have coming back or any players that may have been added.”
Hudspeth was clear on one thing, though.
“It’s going to be very competitive again,” he said.
CLASS 5A, REGION 1 STANDINGS
Here are last season’s football standings for Class 5A, Region 1. The first record is the team’s overall record, while the second is its region record. The top four teams from each region earn a spot in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state playoffs.
UMS-WRIGHT 12-1, 8-0
GULF SHORES 11-2, 7-1
FAITH ACAD. 11-3, 6-2
WILLIAMSON 6-5, 4-4
VIGOR 5-4, 4-4
B.C. RAIN 4-6, 4-4
ELBERTA 2-8, 2-6
CITRONELLE 1-9, 1-7
LEFLORE 0-10, 0-8
