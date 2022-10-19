With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the teams that have a shot at earning a spot in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) playoffs are much clearer than even a week ago. Some teams have already locked up their spot in the playoffs, though their seeding may not yet be determined. Others are still looking to pick up a win, maybe two, in these final two weeks to claim a spot in the postseason.
As is true each season, the top four teams in each region, regardless of the number of teams in a respective region, earn a place in the playoffs. The top two teams, determined by record and if necessary by tiebreakers, receive home games in the first round, with the remaining two teams playing on the road the first week.
Here’s a breakdown of the playoff races for Class 3A-7A, which includes teams from the Lagniappe coverage area, and serves as the Five Things feature this week. Class 2A has already been decided, including the seedings, with Clarke County first, followed in order by St. Luke’s, Chickasaw and J.U. Blacksher in the six-team region.
Class 7A, Region 1: Foley, Fairhope and Mary G. Montgomery are definitely in the playoffs. That leaves one other spot which will be claimed by either Daphne or Baker. Both are 3-2 in the region and if they remain that way at season’s end, Daphne will get the spot by virtue of its 25-14 win over Baker in the regular season. Baker must play at Fairhope and Daphne plays at Foley this week in the final region game for both teams. Both close out the season with non-region games — Baker vs. Mountain Brook and Daphne vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.
Class 6A, Region1: Saraland, Theodore and Spanish Fort are in the playoffs. St. Paul’s and McGill-Toolen are hoping to get in. Interestingly, Saraland plays at Theodore Friday night, with the winner taking the region title. St. Paul’s plays at Baldwin County this week and at Theodore the final week of the regular season, while McGill is at Blount and at Saraland. St. Paul’s has the upper hand as it is 4-2 in the region while McGill is 3-3 and it owns the head-to-head advantage, having defeated McGill 16-3 in the regular season.
Class 5A, Region 1: This has proven to be the toughest region in the area this season. Technically, there are no positions locked up in the region heading into this week’s games, but there are certainly some favorites. Elberta, Citronelle and LeFlore have been eliminated from playoff consideration. UMS-Wright, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, is 6-0 and hosts Faith Academy (5-1) this Friday and Williamson the final week. Gulf Shores is also 5-1 and has games remaining against Vigor and B.C. Rain. Faith also has a game against LeFlore. Rain must play Elberta along with its games against Gulf Shores. Williamson and Vigor have open dates aside from their aforementioned remaining region games. Williamson and Vigor are 4-3, with B.C. Rain 3-3.
Class 4A, Region 1: This region race is also interesting. T.R. Miller at 6-0 is the only team in the region that has locked up a playoff spot. The three remaining playoff openings will be claimed in a four-team battle. Jackson, St. Michael, Orange Beach and Bayside Academy are all sitting at 4-2 in the region heading into this week, each with one region game remaining. Escambia County, Satsuma and Wilcox Central have been eliminated from the playoffs. St. Michael has the toughest chore as it must play at T.R. Miller this week in its final regular season game of the year. If the Cardinals win they are in; if they lose they likely will be the odd team out. Jackson has winless Wilcox Central this week, then a non-region game against Davidson. Orange Beach plays Escambia County at home this week then a non-region game against Fruitdale. Bayside Academy plays Satsuma at home, then a non-region game against Alabama Christian.
Class 3A, Region 1: Mobile Christian, once a Top 10 team this season before an AHSAA ruling concerning an ineligible player cost the Leopards four victories, still has an outside chance at a playoff berth, but it is a long shot. Excel (6-0), W.S. Neal (5-1) and Thomasville (5-1) have already locked up playoff spots, leaving the final playoff berth to be decided between Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-3), Cottage Hill Christian (2-4) and Mobile Christian (2-4). Hillcrest is at Cottage Hill this Friday, then plays Daphne in a non-region game. Cottage Hill plays a non-region game at St. Luke’s to close out the year after the game with Hillcrest. Mobile Christian plays at Thomasville this week and has an open date on Oct. 28. Likely, the Hillcrest-Cottage Hill winner will take the final spot.
