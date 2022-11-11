Playoffs

Last week, in first-round play in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state football playoffs, 17 teams from the Lagniappe coverage area were involved. Only seven teams picked up wins to advance to the second round.

In Friday night's second round, a different story was written as all seven teams claimed victory and will move on to their respective quarterfinals games next Friday. It can be aid now that will not be the case next week as two quarterfinal matches will pit local teams against each other.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

