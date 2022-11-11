Last week, in first-round play in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state football playoffs, 17 teams from the Lagniappe coverage area were involved. Only seven teams picked up wins to advance to the second round.
In Friday night's second round, a different story was written as all seven teams claimed victory and will move on to their respective quarterfinals games next Friday. It can be aid now that will not be the case next week as two quarterfinal matches will pit local teams against each other.
Class 6A No. 1-ranked Theodore came away with a victory over Hueytown, while Class 5A No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright topped Beauregard. Faith Academy beat Demopolis and Gulf Shores beat Central Clay County in other 5A matchups, while St. Paul's beat Pelham and Saraland slammed Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in other 6A games. In Class 3A, Mobile Christian beat Trinity.
Here are the scores from Friday's games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
Faith Academy 36, Demopolis 15
UMS-Wright 48, Beauregard 30
Mobile Christian 27, Trinity 13
Saraland 56, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 31
Gulf Shores 26, Central Clay County 21
Theodore 29, Hueytown 19
St. Paul's 38, Pelham 7
And here are next week's quarterfinal matchups for area teams according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society website (www.ahsfhs.org):
