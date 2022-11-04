The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) football playoffs began Friday night with first-round games across the state. Seventeen teams from the Lagniappe coverage area earned spots in the postseason, each of those teams playing Friday.
Of the 17 local teams entering the playoffs, only seven picked up victorties and will move on to the second round of play next week.
Perhaps the game receiving the most attention was at UMS-Wright where the Bulldogs easily defeated Headland 56-13, a win that made head coach Terry Curtis the all-time winningest coach in the state of Alabama. The win was the 347th of Curtis’ career, pushing him ahead of former Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson (346).
St. Paul’s, the No. 4 seeded team out of Class 6A, Region 1, traveled to Montgomery and knocked off No. 9-ranked Carver-Montgomery 13-0. Reportedly, Carver suspended its starting quarterback and running back for the game, but the Saints’ defense shut down the Carver offense.
In other games, Gulf Shores rolled past Carroll, Auburn topped Fairhope and Theodore defeated Sidney Lanier.
Here are the scores from Friday night’s games involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area:
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
