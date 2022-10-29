Theodore and UMS-Wright kept their unblemished regular-season records intact Friday night. Theodore, ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 6A prep football poll this week, defeated St. Paul's 16-3, while UMS-Wright, ranked No. 1 in the ASWA Class 5A poll, topped Williamson 17-8. Both teams head to the state playoffs with 10-0 records.
UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis picked up his 346th all-time victory, which ties him with former Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson for the most wins ever in the state of Alabama.
In other games Friday night, Faith Academy blasted LeFlore, Saraland defeated McGill-Toolen and Fairhope beat Briarwood Christian.
Here are Friday night's prep football scores involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
UMS-Wrigtht 17, Williamson 8
Theodore 16, St. Paul's 3
Saraland 48, McGill-Toolen 31
Blount 28, Murphy 22
Faith Academy 61, LeFlore 6
Daphne 34, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14
Alabama Christian 43, Bayside Academy 18
Elberta 28, Citronelle 27
Chickasaw 28, Satsuma 21
Baldwin County 51, Robertsdale 27
Fairhope 44, Briarwood Christian 22
Northridge 41, Alma Bryant 14
Here is the list of prep football games from Thursday night involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
