Theodore and UMS-Wright kept their unblemished regular-season records intact Friday night. Theodore, ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 6A prep football poll this week, defeated St. Paul's 16-3, while UMS-Wright, ranked No. 1 in the ASWA Class 5A poll, topped Williamson 17-8. Both teams head to the state playoffs with 10-0 records.

UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis picked up his 346th all-time victory, which ties him with former Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson for the most wins ever in the state of Alabama.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

