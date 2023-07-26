The list of former pro teams to make their home in Mobile and the surrounding area is a long one and goes back several years. The list of active pro teams? Not so much.
Pro sports teams, even semi-pro teams, have had mixed success over the years. Some teams arrive in the area to great fanfare, but often after what some describe as a “honeymoon period,” attendance and interest in the teams begins to drop and, in most cases, the teams end their residency in the area.
The Mobile BayBears baseball team, the Mobile Mysticks hockey team and the Mobile Revelers (basketball and soccer) are perhaps the most recent and most well known, but they certainly aren’t the only ones. Other teams that have come and gone include the Mobile Vipers, Mobile BaySharks, Alabama Airborne and Mobile Admirals. And there have been Wizards and Seagulls and Tarpans. Oh, my.
The one common denominator bonding each of those teams is they are no longer active. While there may be some teams not noted here, the only active pro or semi-pro teams currently active include the Port City Vikings and Fairhope Storm semi-pro football teams of the IAFXL. AFC Mobile, a semi-pro soccer team that began play in 2017, suspended operations and is not participating in the National Premiere Soccer League (NPSL) this season, citing anticipated stadium, travel and player housing costs would have exceeded the club’s budgeted revenue. It is not known if the team will return for the 2024 season.
The BayBears are now the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Mysticks are now the Atlanta Gladiators (after a stint as the Gwinnett Gladiators) and the Revelers basketball team simply ceased to exist. In fact, it played in the NBA Development League, known as the D-League, which is now known as the G-League.
Hank Aaron Stadium currently sits empty, its future unknown. The Mobile Civic Center, former home to several pro teams, does not house any pro sports teams today. Often, when the topic is mentioned, critics argue the Mobile area is more of an “event town” when it comes to sports — showing support for events such as the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the 68 Ventures Bowl (formerly known by several other names, including the GMAC Bowl and GoDaddy Bowl), the Azalea Trail Run, the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo and the like — but not sustaining support for teams that play seasons, with schedules that stretch over two or more months.
“That’s kind of a general statement and there’s times when that’s true and times when that’s false,” Mobile Sports Authority Executive Director Danny Corte said. “But if you put me in a corner and I had to choose one or the other I’d say yeah, we’re more of an event town.”
Bill Shanahan, former president and general manager of the BayBears, who was part of United Sports Ventures, which brought both the Mysticks (first) and the BayBears to Mobile, said there is some truth to the “event town” statement, but with qualifiers.
“Again, we can look at Mobile’s BayBears’ history almost in chapters,” he said. “The first three to five years it was the hottest thing to do and each night was an event. It was exciting. But like any other minor league baseball club or minor league hockey or whatever it might be, over a period of time you have to look at your population base and say, ‘OK, where else are we going to draw from to keep those attendance numbers where you’re making it a fun environment for people?’ It’s tough when you have a 6,000-seat stadium or a 10,000-seat stadium and you put 1,000 people in it. It doesn’t feel the same.
“… Over time [if you] look at it as an event, well, 70 events [games] in 100 days, that’s tough to keep people excited about at times. You look at your big nights and your weekends when people are planning on going out, and you make those your best nights possible and that’s when your attendance is going to be its best. Then you’re going to have some slower nights. I agree with that statement, but I don’t necessarily think it’s just Mobile.”
The BayBears played their first season in 1997 and their final season in 2019. The BayBears averaged 4,821 fans a game in its first season in 6,000-seat Hank Aaron Stadium. By 2005, the average had dipped to 2,930. It rose from 2006 through 2011, with more than 3,000 fans each of those years, but fell to 2,112 in 2012 and continued to decline each year until the end. The team was last in the 10-team Southern League in attendance each of its final five seasons.
A similar trend befell the Mysticks. The team’s first season (1995-96) featured an average attendance of 5,310 fans. In the final season, 2001-02, the average was 2,618 per game.
“I would tell you that I think the Mysticks’ biggest challenge was the building, the Civic Center,” Steve Chapman, the team’s general manager who is now vice president of the St. Louis Blues NHL team, said. “And to be fair, we put a pro hockey team into a building that was never meant to have pro hockey. And it was, at the time that we went in there, it was something like 30 years old at the time. I think that’s part of it from a hockey standpoint. The building was just awful for watching hockey.
“I’ll speak for indoor sports. People don’t go to sports just for the sport anymore, anywhere, even in the National Hockey League. It’s an experience from the moment that they get there. It’s the parking, it’s the amenities that the facility has, it’s the ability to sit in good seats and to be able to have good views, which we really didn’t have at the Mobile Civic Center. It’s all of those things. And if you think about it, that’s no different than going to a restaurant or going anywhere else. People just want to be able to have a good experience, so it starts there. If Mobile ever really wants to get back into that kind of game they’re really going to have to take a look at facilities.”
The Mysticks also had another issue concerning the Civic Center, Chapman said — Mardi Gras. When Mardi Gras season rolled around, the venue serving as the site for the numerous Mardi Gras balls, the Mysticks had to roll out of town.
“I think sometimes you have to ask what does the city really love? And what do they really put their energy into? And I don’t want to call this a negative for the city, but I can tell you that for a winter sport, Mardi Gras certainly doesn’t help,” Chapman said. “It sucks so much energy, life, money and time. If you remember, we used to have to go on a three-and-a-half-week road trip. That’s not to call Mardi Gras a negative because Mardi Gras brings a whole bunch of money into Mobile and people enjoy it and all those sorts of things. But that does stand in the way [for winter sports using the Civic Center] for a little bit. … It was challenging. You ask any team to go on the road for that amount of time, and you think about it, we used to have 10-game, 11-game, 12-game road trips and it’s challenging.”
The decline in support for pro sports in the area can’t be attributed to a lack of success in many cases. The BayBears won four Southern League titles (1998, 2004, 2011, 2012) and in 1998 the BayBears were named the top minor league team in the country. The team, which started in the San Diego Padres organization and was later the Class AA team for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels, featured hometown standout Jake Peavy during part of his minor league career as well as players such as Max Scherzer, Justin Upton, Paul Goldschmidt, Emilio Bonifacio, Mark Reynolds and others who went on to successful Major League careers.
“Being in the game as long as I have, you’re going to have your honeymoon years, no question,” Shanahan said. “Your first five years is going to be your honeymoon. But after that, you’ve got to really work it. You’ve got to be creative and coming up with great ideas and promotions to get people’s attention. You have to make it an event and you have to zero in on what nights are the ones we need to target most.
“… It’s going to be hot for a while, but the question is how hot can you keep it and for how long? It’s what you have to do to keep people interested. And I do believe that our team did a great job of that with entertainment and promotions and marketing and I think people believed in what we were doing there. So I believe we had a great run, a great run, and it’s just sad.”
The Mobile Revelers basketball team, which played only two seasons (2001-02 and 02-03), had low attendance most of the time and disbanded after the 2002-03 season in which it won the D-League championship, led by head coach and former NBA player (and later, Charlotte head coach) Sam Vincent. Players included Jamario Moon, Issac Fontaine, Cedric Henderson, former Alabama star Rod Grizzard, former Florida stars Teddy Dupay and Dwayne Schintzius, as well as former South Alabama and Nicholls State player Jason McCutcheon. Boxer Roy Jones Jr. even had a tryout for a spot on the team but he wasn’t selected.
The Mysticks made the East Coast Hockey League playoffs in five of its seven seasons. The team suspended operations in 2003 and then left for Duluth, Ga., and a brand new arena, where they played as the Gwinnett Gladiators for the 2003-04 season. After the 2015 season, they changed the name to the Atlanta Gladiators.
Of course, not all of the local pro sports teams can claim success stories. The Mobile Wizards, an AF2 arena league team, played its one and only season in the Mobile Civic Center in 2002. The team posted a record of 0-16 and was never heard from again. There’s also last summer’s debacle known as Major League Football, which brought its four teams to Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium for training camp with the plan of playing an abbreviated summer season that would serve as a soft opening for the first season in the fall. But money disappeared, along with the league, and it has not resurfaced.
Interestingly, Corte said there is another league, also called Major League Football, which suggests on its website it will begin play on Sept. 10 with 16 teams in two conferences of three divisions each. Corte said officials contacted Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office about possibly having a team in Mobile, but emails from Corte to the league contact have not received a response. Corte said Mobile was originally listed as a site of one of the teams but those going to the website now see only Alabama listed in the Eastern Conference’s South Division, with no locations noted.
As to whether Mobile will be selected as the site of a pro sports team in the future is anyone’s guess. It’s worth noting that during 2002, at some point during that year, four pro teams were calling Mobile home — the BayBears at Hank Aaron Stadium and the Mysticks, Wizards and Revelers at the Mobile Civic Center. That year would also be the final year for the Mysticks and Wizards, with the Revelers following suit in 2003.
It is also worth mentioning the number of pro sports teams in town currently is none outside of semi-pro football and a semi-pro soccer team that has suspended operations. The LPGA hasn’t held tournaments here for several years and it doesn’t appear any other sports are considering placing a team in Mobile. Minor league baseball trimmed its roster dramatically recently and without expansion in Major League Baseball, it’s unlikely any new teams will be created.
And maybe that’s fine. There’s plenty of support for most amateur sports in town, especially some high school football, baseball, basketball, softball and volleyball programs, and Mobile’s rich baseball history, even without a minor league team to call its own, remains intact.
Maybe Mobile is simply an “event town” when it comes to sports, and that’s enough.
