Following a change in management, racing at Mobile International Speedway (MIS) is scheduled to return on Saturday, July 15. One of the oldest operating short tracks in the country since opening in 1965, the facility has been closed for several months.

Taking over management of MIS is Eddie Shoemaker. The resident of Lucedale, Miss., is well known in the local racing community as a driver, car owner and sponsor. The owner of Maeco Fabrication in Grand Bay, Shoemaker already had a connection to the track as he already operated US-90 Dragway, a companion facility to MIS.

Eddie-Shoemaker-3.jpg

New Owner Eddie Shoemaker
MIS-5.jpg
MIS.jpg

The Mobile International Speedway (MIS). Courtesy of the Mobile Sports Authority.

To contact Mark, email sports@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.