Following a change in management, racing at Mobile International Speedway (MIS) is scheduled to return on Saturday, July 15. One of the oldest operating short tracks in the country since opening in 1965, the facility has been closed for several months.
Taking over management of MIS is Eddie Shoemaker. The resident of Lucedale, Miss., is well known in the local racing community as a driver, car owner and sponsor. The owner of Maeco Fabrication in Grand Bay, Shoemaker already had a connection to the track as he already operated US-90 Dragway, a companion facility to MIS.
“I started off watching my brother race,” Shoemaker told Lagniappe. “He built him a car and came to Mobile with it. I thought that looked pretty fun, so I would try it.
“I bought my first car from my brother. I wasn’t very good at it. But then I became a car owner [in 1994]. I am way better at being a car owner than a car driver.”
Shoemaker still owns two racecars and sponsors several others. He is currently in his third season of operating and renovating US-90 Dragway.
“We have dug up all of the asphalt surface and concreted everything,” Shoemaker said of the drag strip. “We have redone the entire surface.”
When the opportunity to take over the MIS racetrack came around, Shoemaker did not have to think twice.
“I feel like in my heart that is where I am supposed to be, what I think I’m good at,” Shoemaker said. “I am not a racecar driver, but I love that round-track racing. That is where I’ve been trying to get at for three years.”
His connection to MIS has gone on for a much longer time.
“They tell me I’ve been coming to [MIS] before I can remember. I was still in diapers,” Shoemaker said.
The reopening night schedule will have the normal divisions. This will include Pro Late Models, Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks and Legacy Stocks.
“We’ve got a crew out there working,” Shoemaker said. “We are working on the grounds, the bleachers, the restrooms, the concessions. We want to give it a little facelift. We want to do as many races as we can this season.
“Then this winter, we are going to fix what’s got to be fixed. The track needs a little bit of attention. Then next year we should have a full season.”
To prepare for the future, Shoemaker is looking into the past.
“I want to make the track like it was 30 years ago,” he said. “I want everybody in Mobile to come down there and have affordable fun.”
A news release from Tommy Praytor — a local racing promoter and host of the “Inside Alabama Racing” radio show — announced several changes for the competitors. Hoosier Tires will become the new tire for the speedway and racers will be using Sunoco Race Fuels for the remainder of this season. The rules package already announced will remain the same for the remainder of the season.
Another announcement out of Irvington is the addition of a new racing division. The Crown Stocks are now an official member of the MIS family. The Crown Stocks, with sponsorship from Story & Bleich Roofing, will join the other divisions.
According to MIS, the Story & Bleich Roofing Crown Stocks Class is one of the most affordable ways to enter short-track racing. In its first season, it has skyrocketed in popularity. Teams start with regular street cars — such as Crown Victorias, Grand Marquis, Lincoln Towncars — take all the seats and windows out, fit the cars with a roll cage, racing seat and racing seat belts, and they are ready to race. Some teams have built multiple cars and rented them out on race night to new drivers.
“This entry-level class is affordable,” Shoemaker said. “You can get a car race-ready by building it yourself for $3,000 to $4,000. You can have more fun than you could ever imagine for that price.”
MIS has scheduled open practice dates for Saturday, July 8, and Thursday, July 13. To keep up on future events, visit facebook.com/FastestFunAround.
FISHING WITH THE KIDS
The Mobile Jaycees will host the 65th annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament (RMYAT) on Saturday, July 15, on Dauphin Island. This marks the initial event for this year’s Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
“Normally, we have about 1,000 kids,” Matt Glass, this year’s VP of publicity, said. “Last year, it was about 820. We have done a lot of hype for this year, such as having podcasts. I am thinking we will have between 950 and 1,100.”
According to the Jaycees, this tournament is designed to bring families together and encourage sportsmanship. RMYAT is for children 15 years and younger.
“We need projects like this for the kids,” Glass said. “They get to do some things they normally would not do.”
The one-day event features 30 categories with prizes awarded for first, second and third place in all categories. One Master Angler is awarded.
“We have a strong awards package,” Glass said. “There are several cool random drawings like for a fishing charter and a one-hour plane tour of Mobile.”
All participants receive a certificate, hot dog, ice cream courtesy of Blue Bell Creameries and a drink provided by Coca-Cola.
“I really enjoy the Roy Martin tournament the most,” Glass said. “Even if the fish is really small, you see the biggest smiles on their faces.”
All proceeds benefit the Mobile Jaycees Children’s Christmas Shopping Tour. Children get to buy a gift for someone else. It allows them to give back during the holidays.
“I have put on the kids’ shopping tour in the past,” Glass said. “It is a great part of the Jaycees’ mission.”
For more information on the youth fishing tournament, visit adsfr.com/rmyat.
