Jaguar pole vaulter Kyle Rademeyer broke the school record and finished in second place, but was the top collegiate student-athlete at the New Mexico Open last weekend at the Albuquerque Convention Center.
The reigning Sun Belt Conference men’s field Athlete of the Week, Rademeyer cleared a height of 5.62 meters (18 feet, 5.25 inches), beating his previous best by .02 meters.
He finished behind Carson Waters (unattached), who cleared the same height in one less attempt. Rademeyer now holds the top-five highest pole vault results in South Alabama history, and seven of the top eight.
NO BOWLING TITLES FOR AREA
Five teams from the Lagniappe coverage area advanced to last week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state bowling championships at The Alley in Gadsden. In boys’ Class 1A-5A competition, Elberta and Satsuma qualified for the tournament, while in Class 6A-7A, Spanish Fort reached the state championships. In girls’ play, Gulf Shores reached the state finals, while in Class 6A-7A, Baker qualified for the state tournament.
All of the boys’ teams were eliminated in the quarterfinals of their respective classifications, while the same was true for Baker in the girls’ competition. Only Gulf Shores in the girls’ Class 1A-5A tournament advanced past the quarterfinals, but the Dolphins were defeated in the semifinals.
In 1A-5A boys’ play, West Point defeated Elberta and Etowah defeated Satsuma, while Southside-Gadsden defeated Beauregard and Marbury defeated Corner. In the semifinals, West Point beat Southside and Etowah beat Marbury, with Etowah topping West Point for the title. In Thursday’s qualifying round, Satsuma’s Fisher Fuller had the day’s best three-game total with a score of 577. Elberta’s Jon Devery Thomas was third (547), with other area bowlers finishing in the Top 25 including Elberta’s Copeland Bryant (ninth, 521), Satsuma’s Jaxson Crisler (11th, 500), Elberta’s Harris Dunlavy (13th, 497), Satsuma’s Brody Fuller (16th, 489) and Elberta’s Jerhyn York (18th, 465).
In 6A-7A boys play, Vestavia Hills defeated Spanish Fort, Spain Park beat American Christian, Hartselle beat Hewitt-Trussville and Sparkman beat Auburn in the quarterfinals, with Spain Park topping Hartselle and Sparkman beating Vestavia Hills in the semifinals. Sparkman topped Spain Park for the crown. Local bowlers who finished in the Top 25 in Thursday’s qualifying round included Anthony Passarelli (seventh, 580), Weston Payne (13th, 531), Nick Khachadoorian (14th, 523) and Braylan Jarrell (22nd, 489), all from Spanish Fort.
In Class 1A-5A girls, Gulf Shores topped East Limestone, Scottsboro beat Sipsey Valley, Beauregard topped Marbury and Southside-Gadsden beat John Carroll in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Scottsboro beat Gulf Shores and Beauregard beat Southside, with Beauregard defeating Scottsboro for the title. In Thursday’s qualifying rounds, three local bowlers finished in the Top 25 — Emily Hinson (12th, 411), Morgyn Jones (18th, 387) and Adrianna Venus (21st, 373), all from Gulf Shores.
In 6A-7A girls’ play, Oak Mountain defeated Baker, Sparkman topped Thompson, American Christian defeated Hartselle and Stanhope Elmore beat Hewitt-Trussville in the quarterfinals, with American Christian topping Stanhope Elmore and Sparkman beating Oak Mountain in the semifinals. American Christian beat Sparkman for the state championship. In the Class 6A-7A qualifying competition, three Baker players finished in the Top 25 — Lexie Goodwin (sixth, 490), Evie Baum (12th, 456) and Rylee Lane (18th, 431).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
