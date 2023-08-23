South Alabama NCAA pole vault champion and All-American Kyle Rademeyer will represent his home country of South Africa this week when he competes at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary, at the National Athletics Centre.
More than 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries will take part in the third-biggest sporting event in the world. Rademeyer earned an invitation to the championship meet after hitting the South African standard. The nine-day event was set to get underway on Saturday, Aug. 19, and run through Aug. 27. Rademeyer will compete in the pole vault, which is scheduled to begin in the qualifying round on Wednesday, Aug. 23, with the finals set for Saturday, Aug. 26. The junior pole vaulter claimed the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship back in June at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Rademeyer cleared his only attempt at 5.70 meters (18-08.25) to win the event, while also clearing two other heights.
JACKSON TRADED TO METS
Recently, the Los Angeles Angels traded former St. Luke’s standout Jeremiah Jackson to the New York Mets in exchange for relief pitcher Dominic Leone. Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound infielder, was assigned to the Mets’ Class AA team in Binghamton. He had played 82 games this season with the Rocket City Trash Pandas in Madison, the Angels’ Class AA team. Jackson was a second-round pick by the Angeles in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft (No. 57 overall) and signed with the team, collecting a $1.19 million signing bonus. He was a Mississippi State commit but chose to turn professional after high school. He was batting .248 with the Trash Pandas this season with 15 home runs and 21 stolen bases. Jackson was selected as the Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Baseball winner in 2018.
JAGS’ GREENE ON WATCH LIST
South Alabama women’s soccer graduate student Jasmine Greene has been named to the 2023 Women’s Hermann Trophy watch list, announced by United Soccer Coaches last week. Greene is one of 56 on the list and just one of two Sun Belt Conference players. The Hermann Trophy is presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club and is the nation’s highest individual honor recognizing the National Player of the Year, as determined by the voting of Division I coaches who are members of United Soccer Coaches. Greene, a Birmingham native, was named the Sun Belt Conference preseason Offensive Player of the Year and is coming off of a 2022 season where she was named SBC Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. She totaled four multi-goal games a season ago and finished first in the conference in points (26), points per game (25), goals (12) and goals per game (.67).
TUERFF NAMED SHC ASSISTANT
Spring Hill College men’s soccer Head Coach Chris Leonardi recently announced the addition of Travis Tuerff as the assistant men’s soccer coach on Monday.Tuerff will also serve as the head coach of the Spring Hill junior varsity men’s soccer squad.
“I am excited to bring Travis Tuerff as our new men’s soccer assistant for the 2023-24 season. I coached Travis back in Tennessee in the ODP program and I remember him as a very enthusiastic and hard-working person, which we need in this role at SHC,” Leonardi said. “He is excited to be here and is looking forward to being part of a new chapter in our men’s soccer program.”
Tuerff joins the Badgers from One Knoxville SC, where he served as the operations assistant during the team’s inaugural USL 1 season.He also worked with the University of Tennessee-Knoxville women’s soccer team as a manager and goalkeeper assistant. He was a three-year starter for the University of Tennessee men’s club soccer team. He also earned his bachelor’s degree in sport management at Tennessee.Before he joined Tennessee, Tuerff was a two-year starter at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn. He led the team in goals during his sophomore season.
BECKER’S WIFE DIES
Jolie Ellington Becker, 59, wife of McGill-Toolen baseball head coach Tim Becker, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, after an extended illness. Visitation is scheduled for 9-10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, located at 6040 Three Notch Road. The memorial service will follow at 10 a.m.
