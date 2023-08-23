South Alabama track and field

South Alabama's Kyle Rademeyer

 Photo courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

South Alabama NCAA pole vault champion and All-American Kyle Rademeyer will represent his home country of South Africa this week when he competes at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary, at the National Athletics Centre.

More than 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries will take part in the third-biggest sporting event in the world. Rademeyer earned an invitation to the championship meet after hitting the South African standard. The nine-day event was set to get underway on Saturday, Aug. 19, and run through Aug. 27. Rademeyer will compete in the pole vault, which is scheduled to begin in the qualifying round on Wednesday, Aug. 23, with the finals set for Saturday, Aug. 26. The junior pole vaulter claimed the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship back in June at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Rademeyer cleared his only attempt at 5.70 meters (18-08.25) to win the event, while also clearing two other heights. 

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

