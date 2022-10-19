The men’s soccer team at the University of Mobile fell just short of capturing the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) championship last season. The Rams, though, are among the favorites to reach for the trophy again this fall.

Following a scoreless first half in 2021, Keiser University of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., found the net twice to secure a 2-0 victory. It marked the fifth time the Rams had reached the title game, having won it all in 2002.

To contact Mark, email sports@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Sports Writer

J. Mark Bryant got his start writing about sports in junior high while covering summer league baseball games at $2.50 a pop for the local newspaper in Pascagoula. After starting college as a pre-med major (Who knew they would schedule labs d

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.