The men’s soccer team at the University of Mobile fell just short of capturing the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) championship last season. The Rams, though, are among the favorites to reach for the trophy again this fall.
Following a scoreless first half in 2021, Keiser University of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., found the net twice to secure a 2-0 victory. It marked the fifth time the Rams had reached the title game, having won it all in 2002.
Head coach Daniel Whelan knew his team had a good chance to compete for more wins going into this campaign. He returned five players who earned All-American recognition: forward Joshua Bynoe, midfielder Maxime Benoit, defender Angel Almiron, midfielder Sebastian Jorgge and defender Jose Sanabria.
The preseason favorite to win the Southern States Athletic Conference, the Rams have not disappointed their fans. They sat atop the NAIA national ranks for much of this year, although they slipped to No. 4 following a 1-0 road loss to conference rival Dalton State.
Aside from a 2-2 tie to LSU-Shreveport in the season opener, the Rams have been untouchable as they stand 11-1-1. They hope to continue that pattern Saturday when they play their final home game at The Jungle against No. 25 William Carey University at 7:30 p.m.
FEARLESS LEADER
This is Whelan’s ninth season as the Rams’ head coach. He has led them to four SSAC regular season championships.
A three-time conference coach of the year, Whelan took time to discuss his team’s season up to this point with Lagniappe.
Lagniappe: After coming so close to a national title last year, did you think you had a chance to contend again in 2022?
Whelan: We didn’t really start the 2021 season talking about a run at a national championship and it has not been something we have spoken about this year. For the past few years, we have been ranked high and we feel we have a team capable of competing with anyone. So, our focus is on competing day to day and taking it one game at a time.
Lagniappe: Are you surprised at how well this year’s team has done?
Whelan: No, not at all. We have a lot of very good players and plenty of returners.
Lagniappe: Which veterans from last year’s team have really done well?
Whelan: All the veterans have been very important for us this season. We have a lot of depth so we have used a lot of the roster so far.
Lagniappe: Which new starters on this year’s team have really done well?
Whelan: Lucas Ros has had a good season so far. It has been frustrating for him for a couple of seasons not playing as much as he would have liked, but he has really stepped up this year and scored some vital goals for us.
Lagniappe: How does this year’s team compare to previous seasons?
Whelan: This team is very similar to the 2021 team. We have a lot of returners and plenty of college soccer experience. The group has been working extremely hard and they’re hungry for success.
Lagniappe: Which opponents do you think are the biggest obstacle to winning the SSAC?
Whelan: William Carey is always a very good team, as is Dalton State. Life University is a new member of the SSAC and has been a strong contender in the Mid-South Conference. Those teams in particular are going to be very hard to handle.
Lagniappe: When you do qualify for the NAIA playoffs, which opponents are you most concerned about?
Whelan: I think at that stage everyone you could potentially face is a high-level team. So you can’t worry too much about potential opponents and you just have to focus on your own team.
Lagniappe: With the final home regular season game coming up, what does it mean for this roster?
Whelan: I think it’s a little bit sad for all of the guys who are seniors as they realize they don’t have many games left to play at UM.
PAST AND PRESENT
On Oct. 7 and 8, Whelan and women’s head coach Brian Person hosted a UM Soccer Alumni Weekend. They welcomed back former players and coaches, while also honoring current members of the team.
Prior to a 7-1 win over Middle Georgia State, a dozen players were recognized on Senior Day. Along with Almiron, Benoit, Bynoe and Sanabria, they were defender Mike Conneh, midfielder Kevin Fitzgerald, defender Baptiste Gateau, forward Chiedu Ikeme, defender Chris McKenna, defender Jose Reis Neto, midfielder Cole Sallé and defender Carlos Segovia.
Bynoe scored three goals in front of his father, who had made the trip from England to support his son. Ros scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season, while Jeb Scarbrough of Fairhope added a pair of goals.
J. Mark Bryant got his start writing about sports in junior high while covering summer league baseball games at $2.50 a pop for the local newspaper in Pascagoula. After starting college as a pre-med major (Who knew they would schedule labs d
