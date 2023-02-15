MOBILE RAMS SOFTBALL

MOBILE RAMS HAVE LOFTY GOALS IN 2023

 Photo courtesy of University of Mobile Athletics

Last season was a record-setting one for the University of Mobile softball team. The Rams won their first 34 games of the season, breezed to the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) championship, spent a few weeks as the top-ranked team in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national Top 25 poll and went on to finish as the NAIA national runner-up for the year with a record of 52-4 overall and 24-2 against SSAC opponents.

With several starters and contributors returning — head coach Alison Sellers-Cook will fill the two vacancies in the starting lineup with players who were on last year’s team — as well as a strong group of newcomers, there is but one goal set by the Rams this season: winning the national championship.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

