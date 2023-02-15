Last season was a record-setting one for the University of Mobile softball team. The Rams won their first 34 games of the season, breezed to the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) championship, spent a few weeks as the top-ranked team in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national Top 25 poll and went on to finish as the NAIA national runner-up for the year with a record of 52-4 overall and 24-2 against SSAC opponents.
With several starters and contributors returning — head coach Alison Sellers-Cook will fill the two vacancies in the starting lineup with players who were on last year’s team — as well as a strong group of newcomers, there is but one goal set by the Rams this season: winning the national championship.
Mobile starts the season ranked No. 2 in the NAIA preseason national Top 25 poll, behind Oklahoma City, the team that beat the Rams in the national title game a year ago.
“They know what it’s like to be so close [to winning the national championship] and letting it slip through your hands,” Sellers-Cook said. “They have been saying, ‘We’re not going to be second best; we want to be the team that finishes with a win at the end of the season.’ That’s something they’ve said this fall and they have gotten all the new people on board with that. They know how close they were to having a national championship [last year].
“So many things have to come into play, though. It’s not just talent; it’s chemistry, it’s a lot of different factors. And that’s what we’ve preached. We can have all the talent we want but we have to have the right team dynamic as well.”
Sellers-Cook said she was pleased with what she saw from her team in fall workouts and games and heading into the season.
“We have two All-Americans and one honorable mention All-American back and we have some that even though they weren’t starters, they played big roles either pinch-hitting or base running or playing at some point in time,” she said. “In all positions but two we have players coming back. Filling those two [vacant] positions are kids that know what it feels like to be there and were there in some capacity last year. We have a lot of talent coming back.”
Heading the talent list is the Rams’ pitching staff led by returnees Emily Butts and Brinkley Goff, both first-team All-America selections last year. Butts posted a 25-2 record with a 1.17 earned run average and 118 strikeouts in 179 innings. Goff was 22-0 with a 1.36 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 133.2 innings.
“They’ve pitched in the big games, so they know what that feels like,” Sellers-Cook said of the duo. “That kind of pressure is strong and they can just get out there and throw and do what they need to do. Just being able for them to come back and have that experience and have it translate to the younger ones is big.”
Avery Johnston and Sydnee Fitzgerald also return in the circle and the Rams have added freshman Avery Harrell from Clarke Prep who Sellers-Cook described as “phenomenal,” adding, “I have high expectations for her. She’s an incredible pitcher.”
Other returning players include Katie Head, Kristen Black and Caitlin McRee. An honorable mention All-America pick a year ago, McRee will move to second base this season. She hit .422 with 12 home runs and 46 runs batted in a year ago. Head batted .354 with six homers and Black batted .350 with six doubles and two triples. Carleigh Bowden (.345 last year) is back. She played last year until she broke her hand during the latter part of the win streak. Tempest Hebert, who played behind now-graduated Courtney Ellzey, will be at shortstop. Ashlyn Stewart (.292) is at third. Black will play center field, Head will man right field and left field will feature Bowden, with Mattie Evans and freshman Erin Degruise, who Sellers-Cook lauded for her speed and quickness, also getting time in right field.
According to Sellers-Cook, the Rams are five deep at the catching position. “It’s a good problem to have,” she noted. Jill Robinson, a transfer from Troy, is expected to get some time there along with Stewart and transfer Aundria Eirls from Southwest Mississippi Community College.
The Rams aren’t backing away from playing tough competition, especially in the non-conference portion of their schedule. They will play seven teams this season that are ranked or received votes in the NAIA preseason Top 25 — No. 4 Southeastern, No. 8 Central Methodist, No. 12 William Carey, No. 14 Georgia Gwinnett, No. 23 Webber International, No. 25 Saint Xavier and Texas A&M-Texarkana, which received votes but is not ranked in the Top 25. William Carey and Georgia Gwinnett are members of the SSAC.
Mobile starts the season in the Alexandria, La., area for four games, then travels to Orlando for a tournament. The Rams play Spring Hill College in a single game at home on March 1, then head to Gulf Shores for another tournament before returning home for a string of home matches, all doubleheaders and all but two being SSAC games — March 7 vs. Cumberland, Tenn., March 10 vs. Faulkner, March 11 vs. Talladega, March 17 vs. Brewton-Parker, March 18 vs. Middle Georgia State and March 22 vs. Crowleys Ridge.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.
