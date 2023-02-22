Building a program takes time, and that is a lesson that is being delivered to the University of Mobile men’s and women’s bowling head coach Dana Evans.
A UM graduate and former softball player, Evans was named the school’s first bowling coach shortly after the school announced in February of 2022 it would field the bowling teams.
Since that time, Evans and other school officials have worked to get the program off the ground with recruiting efforts and scheduling. This weekend, Feb. 24-25, the men’s team will take part in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) tournament in Atlanta, the first time the school has participated in the event. The women’s team will not participate in this year’s tournament.
The men’s team, which includes Ethan Hale of Huntsville, Trace Hauch of Loranger, La., Luke Owers of Coker, Ala., and Bryant Story of Athens, Ala., has competed in just four previous tournaments. The men finished 11th out of 11 teams in the SCAD Collegiate Shootout I and 10th out of 10 teams in the SCAD Collegiate Shootout II in October, then place sixth out of nine teams in the Spring Hill College tournament in November and seventh out of seven teams in the Florida State Classic on Feb. 4.
The growing pains are obvious with the program, but Evans, who has worked more than 20 years with the Mobile County Public School System and also works for a family business, said she believes in the future of the program. It’s just a matter of getting the word out about the program and attracting young bowlers to the school.
“It’s been a little slow,” Evans said. “We’ve done well for having a first-year team. … We’re trying to get recruits to come in. But I think overall the guys have enjoyed the competition and they’ve enjoyed the team itself and getting to know each other and how each other ticks and how to play off each other [in competition] and their roles and personalities. It’s been fun.”
Evans said while there are several high school bowling teams in the area and throughout the Gulf Coast and neighboring states from which to recruit, she has discovered some high school bowlers are not interested in continuing to compete in the sport at the college level. Instead, many choose to forego competing in favor of simply being a college student.
“Some of them are going to Alabama and Auburn and schools like that and they are interested in doing that and they just don’t want to continue bowling or they prefer to go to school away from here,” Evans said.
That has created difficulty in recruiting and signing athletes for the two Mobile teams at times. It is also why she spent the past weekend traveling to Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee and around the state for tournaments, travels she said she hopes will lead to finding future Rams bowlers.
Evans was an assistant coach at Mary G. Montgomery prior to accepting the job at Mobile. Her son is a current member of the MGM team.
The team practices at Camellia Lanes.
“When we bowl at Camellia we are just working on things, but when you aren’t competing it’s hard to stay focused,” Evans said. “We plan to enter more tournaments next year. This year it was just a little slower in getting everything built up in our first year.”
She said she is experiencing interest from bowlers once they discover UM has started a program, but the trick right now is getting the word out and drawing recruits to campus for official visits.
“We have five kids from Louisiana coming in and some from Mississippi and the state,” she said.
She is also scheduled to go to Indianapolis, Ind., in July to a junior tournament where she will continue her recruiting efforts.
This week’s conference tournament will be used as much for the experience as for the competition, Evans said. And while the Rams aren’t expected to be a strong contender, she said anything can happen.
“I have bowlers who are very competitive,” she said. “It just depends on the format sometimes. … In the Baker [format] games, you have a better chance. … Some of these boys have never bowled in this atmosphere before. It’s a big adjustment for them, much different than high school level.”
