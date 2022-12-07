For the second consecutive season, the University of Mobile men’s soccer team finished its season as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national runner-up on Monday, losing the national championship match 3-1 to Indiana’s Bethel University at the Jack Allen Soccer Complex in Decatur, Ala.
Last season, the Rams lost 2-0 to Keiser University in the title match. This marked the sixth time Mobile has reached the national championship match. Its lone victory and national crown came in 2002.
For the Mobile athletic program, the national runner-up finish is its 17th.
Monday’s match took place on a rainy and cold afternoon as the No. 3-seeded Rams faced No. 4-seeded Bethel, the teams’ meeting for just the third time on the pitch. The previous two meetings came in 2006 and 2010, with Mobile winning both matches.
Bethel started the match with an aggressive approach, controlling possession of the ball and keeping Mobile pinned deep on its side of the field. Eventually, Bethel’s Luan Bressy scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season in a span of three minutes to put the Pilots up 2-0 in the 15th minute. Monday’s contest was just the second time all season in which Mobile trailed by two goals, the first occurring in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) tournament final against Life University in November.
The Rams recorded their first shot on goal at the 26:10 mark of the match as Lucas Ros’s shot was saved by Bethel goalkeeper Finn Popescu. Back-to-back corner kicks by Mobile enabled Sebastian Jorgge to threaten with a score, but the ball ricocheted off the crossbar. Later, at 36:55, a Jorgge free kick from 30 yards out was saved by Popescu and the Rams went to halftime trailing Bethel, 2-0. At the intermission, Bethel led 5-4 in total shots, while both teams were tied with a pair of shots on goal. Mobile led 2-1 in corner kicks taken and neither team was called for offside in the period.
In the second half, just the second shot taken by Bethel gave the Pilots a 3-0 advantage as Piero Sabroso notched the goal in the 54th minute. The championship match was the first time all season the Rams trailed by three goals. Later in the second half, Mobile earned a penalty kick in the 57th minute and Jorgge stepped up to ball. Jorgge’s attempt into the left netting put Mobile on the scoreboard as the Bethel keeper dove in the opposite direction. With the score sitting at 3-1, Mobile’s urgency picked up as time continued to tick off the clock.
Following the championship final, the NAIA, the championship tournament committee and Decatur Morgan County Sports Tourism awarded each member of the University of Mobile roster and coaching staff plaques for their outstanding 2022 season. Mobile head coach Daniel Whelan and the captains for Mobile were then awarded the 2022 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship runner-up trophy.
Mobile finished the season with a record of 18-4-1, while Bethel lost just one match all season, finishing with a record of 23-1-1.
En route to the national title match, Mobile defeated Cal-Merced 4-1, Warner Pacific 1-0, Missouri Valley 3-1 and Lindsey Wilson 4-0 in the national tournament.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.