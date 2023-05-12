The University of Mobile Rams softball team, national runner-up a year ago, return to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national tournament on Monday in Chickasha, Okla.. The Rams, who received an at-large bid into the tournament after placing second in the Southern States Athletic conference (SSAC) tournament, will be the No. 2 seed in the four-team Chickasha bracket.
The University of Science and Art is the tournament’s No. 1 seed, with Cottey the No. 3 seed and Avila seeded No. 4. Mobile faces Cottey at 2:20 p.m. on Monday in the double elimination tournament. Science and Art, which is ranked No. 10 in the final NAIA softball Top 25 poll, plays Avila in the other first-round game.
Mobile, with an overall record of 38-13 and a SSAC record of 23-5, is ranked No. 13 nationally.
