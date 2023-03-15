The University of Mobile softball team, currently ranked No. 1 in the country in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national Top 25 coaches poll, is off to a perfect start in Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) play. The Rams, who finished last season as the national runner-up, has a 17-4 overall record but is 4-0 in SSAC games.
The Rams built that 4-0 mark last weekend with a pair of home wins over Montgomery’s Faulkner University, winning 5-3 and 6-1. The next two victories were even easier as Talladega College forfeited its two Saturday games against the Rams. Earlier in the week, Mobile’s four-game win streak came to an end with a pair of losses to the University of the Cumberlands in 5-2 and 6-3 decisions.
This week, the Rams are scheduled to play an SSAC doubleheader against Brewton-Parker at home at 2 and 4 p.m. on Friday, followed by a Saturday SSAC doubleheader against Middle Georgia State at noon and 2 p.m.
Caitlin McRee is batting .422 with 27 hits, seven doubles, two home runs, 15 runs batted in (RBI) and a slugging percentage of .625. Ashlyn Stewart is batting .286 with 18 hits, six doubles, two home runs, 12 RBI and a .476 slugging percentage. Newcomer Erin Degruise is batting .422 with 19 hits, one double, three triples, 11 RBI and a slugging percentage of .578. In the circle, Emily Butts and Brinkley Goff have picked up where they left off last season. Goff threw a no-hitter against Faulkner last Friday and two complete games last week and as a result, was named the SSAC Pitcher of the Week, the fourth time in her career she has won that honor. For the season, she has a 7-3 record and a 1.47 earned run average (ERA). She has struck out 54 batters in 62 innings. Butts, now 8-1 with a 2.21 ERA, has 31 strikeouts in 63.1 innings of work.
JAGS ENTER SUN BELT PLAY
South Alabama carries an overall record of 16-9 into this week’s schedule in which the Jaguars will open Sun Belt Conference play. The Jags are slated to play Georgia State in a three-game Sun Belt series at Jaguar Field, starting with a 6 p.m. game on Friday, a 3 p.m. game on Saturday and a 1 p.m. game on Sunday. South Alabama is coming off an appearance in THE Spring Games event in Madeira Beach, Fla. The Jags finished 3-2 in the tournament, topping Chattanooga 1-0 before losing 4-2 to Iowa and 3-1 to Lehigh. They bounced back with an 11-0 win over Iona and a 3-2 win over Princeton.
Meredith Keel is batting .348 with 24 hits, two doubles, one home run and 14 RBI, while Victoria Ortiz, the former Baker standout, is batting .319 with 23 hits, five doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI. Sasha Willems is batting .308 with 20 hits, five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 RBI. In the circle, Jenna Hardy has produced an 8-5 record with an ERA of 1.59. She has 74 strikeouts in 83.2 innings. Olivia Lackie, last week’s Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week, is 8-4 on the year with a 1.90 ERA. She has 98 strikeouts in 73.2 innings.
BADGERS SHOW IMPROVEMENT
The Spring Hill College team is 8-12 overall but started Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play with a 5-0 record. The Badgers beat Edward Waters 7-1, Clark Atlanta 4-1 and Fort Valley State 4-0 to start play in the SIAC Crossover tournament and followed with a 5-1 win over Savannah State and a 23-0 win over Allen on Monday. The 23 runs in a game is a school record. Saturday they play at home against Tuskegee in a SIAC doubleheader (1 and 3 p.m.), followed by a Sunday game at 1 p.m. They will travel to Xavier-New Orleans for a Tuesday game.
Airyonna Weaver is batting .391 with 18 hits, three doubles, one homer and six RBI. Macy Holt is hitting .383 with 18 hits, four doubles, two triples, one home run and 11 RBI and Sophia Nuzzolillo is batting .381 with 16 hits, one double, one triple and nine RBI. In the circle, Paityn Desormeaux is 2-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 46 innings while Emma Curry is 3-5 with a 4.78 ERA.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.