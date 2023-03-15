Yellow Softball on the Infield

Yellow Softball on the Infield Dirt

 By Tommy Hicks

The University of Mobile softball team, currently ranked No. 1 in the country in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national Top 25 coaches poll, is off to a perfect start in Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) play. The Rams, who finished last season as the national runner-up, has a 17-4 overall record but is 4-0 in SSAC games.

The Rams built that 4-0 mark last weekend with a pair of home wins over Montgomery’s Faulkner University, winning 5-3 and 6-1. The next two victories were even easier as Talladega College forfeited its two Saturday games against the Rams. Earlier in the week, Mobile’s four-game win streak came to an end with a pair of losses to the University of the Cumberlands in 5-2 and 6-3 decisions.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

