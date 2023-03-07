The University of Mobile opened Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) play last weekend with a three-game home sweep of Middle Georgia State, winning 4-1, 16-9 and 12-2. The wins put the Rams’ overall record at 17-2 on the year. In the first game, Jackson Breal had a home run and Sean Mason, Trevor Andrews and Tucker Musgrove had two hits each. Michael Sikes got the win. Game 2 found Andrews hitting a homer and driving in four runs, with Break going 4 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in. Trevor Wells, Musgrove and Trey Watson had two hits each. Tyler Cruse got the win. The third game featured another Andrews homer, with Wells also getting a home run. Musgrove and J.T. Lastorka each had a double and Landon Moore had two hits. Jeffrey Griffin got the win. The Rams play a three-game SSAC series at Blue Mountain Friday and Saturday.
JAGS GO 1-2 IN INVITATIONAL
The host Jaguars dropped the first two games of their South Alabama Invitational last weekend, losing 12-5 to Pepperdine and 6-2 to Iowa before taking an 8-3 win over Southern. The Jags are now 6-6 on the season. Against Pepperdine, J.G. Bell was 3 for 5 with a double, Colson Lawrence had a home run and double and Will Turner had a home run. Against Iowa, the Jags scattered four singles. In the win over Southern, South Alabama produced 14 total hits. Erick Orbeta led the way, going 4 for 5 with a triple. Hunter Donaldson added a home run while Lawrence and Diego Altamirano both contributed a triple. Turner had a double. The Jags employed five pitchers in the outing, with Sam Knowlton getting the win. South Alabama was scheduled to play a home game against New Orleans on Tuesday, then hit the road for a three-game series at Jacksonville State, playing single games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They will return home on Tuesday, March 14, to face Alabama in a 6:30 p.m. matchup at Stanky Field.
SPRING HILL WINS SIAC SERIES
Spring Hill College played four games last week, including a three-game Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) series against Edward Waters, with the Badgers taking two of the three league games. The Badgers, now 7-9 overall but 6-3 in SIAC games, lost 11-9 to West Florida, then topped Edward Waters 6-3, before losing to Waters 9-6 and bouncing back with an 8-4 win. Against West Florida, Seth Williams had a double and Jackson Bell, Parker Serio and Gage Ragona had two hits each. Game 1 with Waters was led by Norris McClure and Ragona with homers and McClure also adding two other hits. Jackson Short got the win. The loss to Waters found Ragona and Serio with two hits and Bell and Bryce Anderson both contributed a double. The third Waters game was sparked by Cade Simpson with two hits, including a double, while Anderson also had a double. Evan Langham got the win with 10 strikeouts over six innings. The Badgers play at West Alabama on Wednesday and return home for a three-game SIAC series against Tuskegee — Saturday at noon and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
