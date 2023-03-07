Baseball on the Pitchers Mound

Baseball on the Pitchers Mound with room for copy

 By Tommy Hicks

The University of Mobile opened Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) play last weekend with a three-game home sweep of Middle Georgia State, winning 4-1, 16-9 and 12-2. The wins put the Rams’ overall record at 17-2 on the year. In the first game, Jackson Breal had a home run and Sean Mason, Trevor Andrews and Tucker Musgrove had two hits each. Michael Sikes got the win. Game 2 found Andrews hitting a homer and driving in four runs, with Break going 4 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in. Trevor Wells, Musgrove and Trey Watson had two hits each. Tyler Cruse got the win. The third game featured another Andrews homer, with Wells also getting a home run. Musgrove and J.T. Lastorka each had a double and Landon Moore had two hits. Jeffrey Griffin got the win. The Rams play a three-game SSAC series at Blue Mountain Friday and Saturday.

JAGS GO 1-2 IN INVITATIONAL 

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.