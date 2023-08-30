The opening week of high school football games brought a lot of interesting results, from new head coaches making their debuts to debut games at new stadiums to surprise victories and losses. Here is this week’s Five Things feature:
1. LeFlore gets win
The LeFlore Rattlers ended a 23-game losing streak last Friday night in their new on-campus stadium — which has been dubbed “The Snakepit” by head coach Renardo Jackson and his players — with a 33-6 victory over Chickasaw. The Rattlers had suffered through 0-10 seasons the past two years and hadn’t had a win since Oct. 12, 2020, when they defeated Elberta 48-41 in a 1-9 season. The Rattlers were also 1-9 in 2019, beating Wilcox Central 58-0 for their lone win that season. So, LeFlore starts this season 1-0 after going 2-38 over the previous four seasons and not posting a winning season since 2010 when the Rattlers were 6-5. Prior to the 2-38 run, LeFlore posted five straight 3-7 seasons (2014-18). The Rattlers now face back-to-back road games, playing Williamson at Ladd-Peebles Stadium this Thursday, then heading to UMS-Wright on Friday, Sept. 8.
2. Ranked teams lose openers
Three teams with Top 10 rankings in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) preseason poll lost their season-openers last week. Theodore, ranked No. 5 in the Class 6A poll, fell to Class 7A unranked Baker 36-20 at Baker. The Bobcats last lost a season-opener in 2020, losing to Saraland 42-21 but winning their next 10 games. UMS-Wright, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, lost the “Battle of Old Shell Road” rivalry to Class 6A St. Paul’s, 14-7, at home. The Bulldogs last lost a season-opener in 2021 to Baker in a 13-0 shutout. They proceeded to win their next 11 games. Spanish Fort, ranked No. 9 in the Class 6A preseason poll, fell at home, 17-14, to Fairhope last Thursday night in a game the Toros led 14-3 at halftime. They also lost to Fairhope in the season-opener last year when the Pirates used a 75-yard Nolan Phillips interception return for a touchdown on the game’s final play to claim a 34-28 win.
3. Coaching debuts
Seven schools featured head coaches making their debuts at the school last week, with the new coaches posting a 2-5 record. Barrett Trotter at Bayside Academy led the Admirals to a 33-7 win over Elberta, while Jason Rowell won his first game at Citronelle, topping Class 1A Millry 27-26. Murphy’s Justin Hannah lost his first game, 19-0, against Daphne, with Steve Mask’s return to the Mobile area as Theodore’s head coach losing to Baker 36-20. Cottage Hill’s Carvel Jones and his Warriors fell 20-9 against Escambia County, while McGill-Toolen’s David Faulkner and his team lost 21-0 to Montgomery Catholic and Blount’s Ramon Nelson, the former Satsuma head coach, and his Leopards lost the “Battle of Prichard” to Vigor, 26-6.
4. Stadium debuts
The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) built four new, on-campus stadiums for member schools LeFlore, B.C. Rain, Davidson and Vigor that are open this season. As previously noted, LeFlore won its first-ever official game at its place by defeating Chickasaw. B.C. Rain opened with a 34-14 win over Excel in its new home, giving the new stadiums a 2-0 record. Vigor was scheduled to open its home stadium last week, but MCPSS officials moved the rivalry game against Blount to Ladd-Peebles Stadium instead. The Wolves will open the new stadium this Friday against B.C. Rain. Davidson, which played a jamboree game against Baldwin County last week, opens its season at its new home Friday against Hillcrest-Evergreen.
5. Guest picker wins the week
Last week’s Prep Picks Panel guest picker Peter Albrecht of WKRG-TV produced the best record of the panel, going 9-3. This week, Patrick Woo, scouting coordinator for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, steps into the guest picker spot. He is a former scout for the Reese’s Senior Bowl and lived in the Mobile area before heading to Nashville a few seasons ago. Three of the four regular panel members posted 8-4 records and the remaining member of the picks panel was 7-5 in the opening week of games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.