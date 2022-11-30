South Alabama has done a masterful job of marketing the Jaguars as “Mobile’s team.”
Our city. Our team.
A major part of that marketing strategy is to attract fans who might already be lifelong fans of another team. Let’s face it, if you’re in the prime age bracket for buying season tickets — say, 50 years old — choosing South Alabama as your primary team was not an option when you were becoming a fan of the sport.
So, nobody is trying to convince anyone to stop being a fan of Auburn or Alabama. But why not add the Jaguars since they are in our city and they are our team?
If you happen to cheer for the Jaguars and the Tide, it’s important to know just how special this season has been. Both teams completed 10-win regular seasons with home wins Saturday.
Here’s how rare that is. Only 13 teams in major college football reached 10 wins this season. Three of them are from our state — Troy joins South Alabama and Alabama. The only other state with more than one 10-win team is Texas with TCU and Texas-San Antonio.
The other teams to reach 10 wins in the regular season were Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and Clemson.
How good is that list that South Alabama has joined? Wow!
It is indeed rare to reach 10 wins in a season. Auburn is one of the Top 15 programs in the country, but the Tigers have had consecutive 10-win seasons only once. That was way back in 1988 and 1989 under Pat Dye. That was a lot of years and a lot of coaches ago for the Tigers.
That fact makes what Nick Saban has done at Alabama all the more remarkable. During the current dynasty, the Tide has won at least 10 games in 15 consecutive seasons. When we eventually take stock of Saban’s incredible run, that may be the most impressive statistic of them all.
But if you’re a fan of any other team, then getting to double-digit wins in a season is an incredibly elusive and impressive feat.
Tennessee reached the plateau this year for the first time since the turn of the century.
South Alabama had never had a seven-win season before Kane Wommack arrived. But in his second season, he has the Jaguars 10-2 headed into bowl season.
Troy’s Jon Sumrall was able to accomplish the feat in his first year with the Trojans. Troy still has a chance for 12 wins by prevailing in the Sun Belt Conference.
Also in the state of Alabama, Samford is 10-1 heading into the FCS playoffs.
Auburn’s next coach will have a tall task trying to elevate the Tigers into the double-digit win club on a consistent basis. There are no sure things in a coaching search, but there was one coach on the Tigers’ list who has a track record for winning 10 games in a season. (As of this writing, the Tigers have not named a successor for Bryan Harsin.)
That coach is Hugh Freeze. Freeze has a checkered record off the field, but he’s proven at multiple schools he knows how to win. Freeze averaged almost 10 wins per season at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, won 12 games at Lambuth in 2009, won 10 games at Arkansas State in 2011, won 10 games at Ole Miss in 2015 and won 10 games at Liberty in 2020.
Not even Saban, the greatest coach in the history of the sport, can claim to have won 10 games in a season at every stop.
South Alabama, Alabama and Troy are all headed to the postseason as 10-win teams. There are 118 major college teams that fell short of that elusive mark.
That makes this a very special season.
