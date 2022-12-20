USA Football vs Old Dominion

South Alabama Football vs ODU, Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (Scott Donaldson)

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

As the South Alabama football team prepares to face Western Kentucky Wednesday night in the New Orleans Bowl at the Caesars Superdome, it has been noted this is the Jaguars’ best season ever in terms of wins at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level. The Jags will be seeking their 11th win of the year against the Hilltoppers, not to mention their first-ever bowl victory.

But it has been a record-breaking year for the program in terms of team and individual records. While the Jags have established new records for single-game and season stats, players including QB Carter Bradley, WR Jalen Wayne, RB La’Damian Webb, PK Diego Guajardo, P Jack Brooks, WR-KR Caullin Lacy and DB Yam Banks have also set new team individual marks.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.