As the South Alabama football team prepares to face Western Kentucky Wednesday night in the New Orleans Bowl at the Caesars Superdome, it has been noted this is the Jaguars’ best season ever in terms of wins at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level. The Jags will be seeking their 11th win of the year against the Hilltoppers, not to mention their first-ever bowl victory.
But it has been a record-breaking year for the program in terms of team and individual records. While the Jags have established new records for single-game and season stats, players including QB Carter Bradley, WR Jalen Wayne, RB La’Damian Webb, PK Diego Guajardo, P Jack Brooks, WR-KR Caullin Lacy and DB Yam Banks have also set new team individual marks.
Here is a list of the new records or records that could be broken with good performances in the New Orleans Bowl:
TEAM
Single Game
First time since 2010 a South Alabama defense has returned multiple interceptions for scores in a season.
First time the Jags had three 100-yard receivers in a game — Devin Voisin (141), Caullin Lacy (133) and Jalen Wayne (127) vs. ULM, Oct. 15.
Tied single-game record for first downs (30 at Central Michigan, Sept. 10).
Tied single-game record for interceptions (4 vs. Louisiana Tech, Sept. 24).
Single Season
Tied for wins (10).
Only 30 points away from matching scoring (413 points in 2010).
Passing touchdowns (25).
One extra-point kick shy of matching most in a season (46 in 2010).
19 pass completions from matching most in a season (273 in 2021).
59 passing yards from matching most in a season (3,169 in 2016).
259.2 yards passing per game is highest in program history.
21 yards away from matching single-season total offensive yards (5,106 in 2013).
Eight first downs away from matching single-season total mark (272 in 2014).
Most Sun Belt Conference wins in a season (7).
Most Sun Belt Conference road wins in a season (4).
INDIVIDUAL
Yam Banks
Tied single-season interceptions (5).
Carter Bradley
Single-season pass attempts (374).
Single-season pass completions (240).
Single-season passing yards (2,983).
Single-season touchdown passes (25).
Only one 300-yard passing game needed to tie for most in a season.
Only South Alabama QB to throw for 400 yards in a game.
Only 188 yards away from equaling Ross Metheny’s (2013) single-season total yards mark (3,226).
Single-season wins by a QB (10).
Single-season touchdowns responsible for (28).
Two touchdown passes shy of matching Ross Metheny’s (2012-13) career TD passing record (27).
Tied with CJ Bennett (2010-12) for wins by a QB (10).
Set single-game mark for passing yards (420 vs. ULM, Oct. 15) and total yards of offense (429 vs. ULM).
Tied single-game mark for TD passes (4 vs. Texas State, Nov. 12).
Jack Brooks
Career punting yards (9,045).
Career punts of 50 or more yards (44).
Diego Guajardo
Single-season scoring (95; La'Damian Webb is only 11 points behind Guajardo).
Single-season scoring by a kicker (95 points).
Single-season extra-point kicks made (44) and attempted (45).
Only 6 points shy of matching Aleem Sunnanon’s (2013-15) career scoring record (240).
Career extra points made (106) and career extra-point attempts (113).
Caullin Lacy
Single-season punt returns (21).
Only the third player to return a punt for a TD in program history.
Set single-game record for receptions (12 vs. ULM, Oct. 15).
La’Damian Webb
Single-season total touchdowns (14).
Single-season rush attempts (197).
Only 41 yards away from matching single-season rushing yards total (Tra Minter, 1,057 in 2019).
Single-season rushing yards per game average (92.3).
Tied single-season rushing touchdowns (13).
Tied single-season 150-yard (2) and 200-yard (1) rushing games for a season.
Tied single-season multi-touchdown games (4) and first to do so since Brandon Ross (2009).
Tied single-game scoring record (24 points at Georgia Southern, Nov. 5).
Set single-game mark for rush attempts (35) and yards (247) versus Georgia Southern (Nov. 5).
First running back to score 4 rushing TDs in a game (at Georgia Southern).
