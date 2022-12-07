It took the Saraland Spartans just 13 seasons to win their first Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) football state championship. And just moments after defeating Mountain Brook 38-17 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium last Friday night, someone asked the Spartans if they could repeat the magic next season.
Perhaps the question was posed a bit quickly. Many coaches like to enforce a 24-hour rule for celebrating a win or fretting over a loss, though it was a certainty that rule had no chance of being observed. Not this time.
But the reasoning for the question is understandable. After all, perhaps the Spartans’ four biggest threats on offense — wide receiver-running back-kick returner Ryan “Hollywood” Williams, quarterback K.J. Lacey, running back Santae McWilliams and wide receiver C.D. Gill — are all sophomores. They don’t even have their driver’s licenses yet. They are joined by 28 other sophomores on this year’s roster, according to the team’s roster listed on the AHSAA website. What’s more, there are 21 juniors and three freshmen set to return. The Spartans listed 14 seniors on this year’s team.
Williams, an Alabama commit, finished the year with 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns receiving, 700 yards and 15 touchdowns receiving, 385 yards and two touchdowns in punt returns and 132 yards in kickoff returns. For those keeping score, that’s 2,858 yards and 41 touchdowns.
He had help. Lacey threw for 3,177 yards and 40 touchdowns with only five interceptions. McWilliams rushed for 1,584 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 160 yards. Gill caught 44 passes for 683 yards and eight touchdowns.
And they all have two more seasons to play at Saraland.
“Before the season even started we were just like, however it goes we’re going to accept it,” Williams said. “We worked hard all season long, and when you work hard, good things usually happen. As the season went on we realized we could really go do it. [Winning the title] means a lot to us. For at least the next couple of years we ought to be somewhere around here.”
Head coach Jeff Kelly, who led two previous Saraland teams to the state title game, said he understands the line of thinking and he isn’t backing away from the expectations for his team.
“I say we’re going to enjoy and soak in everything associated with being the 2022 state champion,” he said. “We’re going to focus on our finals [exams] and doing well with our grades and when we come back in January we have to understand that the target is still on our back.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that love to compete. I really thought next year [2023] would be our most talented team coming back when you look at it on paper. The large nucleus of the team that we played with this year will be back. They are mature enough to understand that anything that happened this year will have no reflection on next year; next year’s team will stand on its own. We’ll prepare and be ready for all the challenges that come next season, or we won’t. I have a great feeling that the group of guys that we’ve got, they love to compete and they are going to want to run it back and have another outstanding year.”
Saraland posted a 14-1 record this season, its only loss coming in its ninth game at Theodore in what was basically the Class 6A, Region 1 title game. Theodore won 27-26. The Spartans returned to Theodore in the state semifinals and avenged the earlier loss, taking a 21-6 victory and preventing the Bobcats from scoring a touchdown, their points coming on a pair of field goals.
The Spartans outscored their opponents 645-291, the 645 points setting a school record — by 107 points. It should also be noted Saraland won the 6A crown by negotiating a tough, eight-game Region 1 schedule, as well as a difficult path through the playoffs, including escaping with a 57-56 overtime win at home over Homewood.
The path prepared Saraland to win its first state title. Against Mountain Brook, Williams scored four touchdowns in the first half, including a 1-yard run from the Wildcat formation on the final play of the half that gave the Spartans a 28-10 advantage at intermission. He had also scored on runs of 61 and 58 yards and caught a 24-yard scoring pass from Lacey.
In the second half, Mountain Brook made a push, trimming the Saraland lead to 31-17 with the football and driving. But Isaih Bowie intercepted a pass, which Saraland turned into a 5-yard McWilliams touchdown run with 7:10 to play, and that seemed to put an end to any thoughts of a Mountain Brook comeback.
At the end of the game, Saraland had the ball and used McWilliams to maintain possession and run the final seconds off the scoreboard clock to begin the celebration.
“It was really surreal, because offensively on the field the game was still going on,” Kelly said when asked to describe his feelings as the final seconds ticked away. “But I could feel the excitement going on around me and the excitement that was building from there. I was trying to stay focused and get the plays in for the offense. When the clock kind of rolled off, I’ll be honest, there’s a bit of excitement, but there was also, relief might be a good word.
“I just wanted to take a breath and soak in about how proud I was of everybody associated with our program. Not only the guys out there on the field, but the guys on the sideline who did an amazing job, whether it was running scout team plays or practicing with amazing attitudes. When I said we have great kids, amazing kids — we had zero problems. Our kids are amazing students and players, from our starters to our back-ups to the players who were down the line. Everybody was pulling the same way. And our coaches. … The season takes a toll on everybody. To see that excitement and that release of emotions, I couldn’t be more proud to be their coach.”
There may not be another state championship for Saraland next season, or the one after that, or somewhere down the line. Or there may be several. Forever, though, the 2022 team will be the first to do it.
“It feels great,” junior linebacker Jamison Curtis said. “We just made history at Saraland High School. It feels great. … These are a bunch of great guys to be around. This is special. I’ll remember this the rest of my life.”
