COLLEGE FOOTBALL Report: Rivers to be named Wolfpack coach Friday Nov 11, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 QB Gunner Rivers, head coach Phillip Rivers discuss strategy Photo by Tommy Hicks ESPN, citing sources, reported Wednesday St. Michael head coach Philip Rivers will be named the next head coach at North Carolina State following a Friday meeting of the school’s board of trustees.On Thursday, www.theathletic.com reporter Bruce Feldman, citing "sources close to Rivers," wrote Rivers has agreed to be the Wolfpack's next head coach. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm#6A@CED #:G6CD H:== 36 ?2>65 E96 (@=7A24<’D 9625 4@249 92G6 366? C2>A2?E 7@C D6G6C2= 52JD[ 6DA64:2==J D:?46 $E] |:4926= H2D 6=:>:?2E65 7C@> E96 pw$pp DE2E6 A=2J@77D =2DE uC:52J ?:89E]k^AmkAm#:G6CD :D D6E E@ C6A=246 s2G6 s@6C6? H9@ H2D 7:C65 E9C66 H66<D 28@ :? 9:D `cE9 D62D@?] s@6C6? :D E96 AC@8C2>’D H:??:?86DE 7@@E32== 9625 4@249]k^Am kAm#:G6CD[ cc[ :D 2? }]r] $E2E6 =686?5] w6 A=2J65 2E E96 D49@@= 7C@> a___\a__b[ D6EE:?8 >@DE @7 E96 D49@@=’D A2DD:?8 C64@C5D 2D 96 E9C6H 7@C >@C6 E92? `b[___ J2C5D :? 9:D 42C66C] w6 2=D@ =65 E96 (@=7A24< E@ 7@FC 3@H= 82>6D[ H:??:?8 E9C66]k^AmkAmw:D D@?[ vF??6C[ :D 2? }]r] $E2E6 4@>>:E] %96 7@FC\DE2C C64CF:E A:4<65 E96 (@=7A24< @G6C D6G6C2= @776CD 7C@> !@H6C c 4@?76C6?46 D49@@=D] w6 >:DD65 >@DE @7 9:D D6?:@C D62D@? H:E9 2 C:89E <?66 :?;FCJ DF776C65 :? E96 7:CDE BF2CE6C @7 E96 7:CDE 82>6 @7 E96 J62C] w6 :D e\7@@E\c[ abd A@F?5D 2?5 :D 6IA64E65 E@ 6?C@== 2E }]r] $E2E6 :? E96 DAC:?8] w6 E9C6H 7@C >@C6 E92? `_[___ J2C5D 2?5 ``h E@F495@H?D]k^AmkAm#:G6CD 92D ?6G6C 366? 2 4@249 2E E96 4@==686 =6G6=[ 3FE :? 9:D D:I D62D@?D 2E $E] |:4926= E@ EFC?65 2C@F?5 E96 J@F?8 AC@8C2> E92E H2D d\ad 367@C6 9:D 2CC:G2=] w6 A@DE65 2 cg\a` C64@C5 2E E96 D49@@= 2?5 =65 E96 r2C5:?2=D E@ E96 r=2DD cp DE2E6 D6>:7:?2=D :? a_ac 2?5 a_ad[ =@D:?8 E@ 6G6?EF2= DE2E6 492>A:@? y24<D@? 3@E9 D62D@?D]k^AmkAm#646?E C6A@CED DF886DE65 #:G6CD 925 2=C625J 2446AE65 E96 A@D:E:@? 3FE H2?E65 E@ H2:E F?E:= E96 6?5 @7 $E] |:4926=’D D62D@? E@ >2<6 2 7@C>2= 2??@F?46>6?E] |2?J @7 E9@D6 C6A@CED ?@E65 #:G6CD :D 2=C625J 2E H@C< AFEE:?8 E@86E96C 9:D 4@249:?8 DE277 2?5 7C@?E @77:46]k^Am Tags Nc State Wolfpack Philip Rivers Seasons In American Football Nfl Competitions American Football Playoffs American Football National Football League Nfl Teams Nfl Seasons American Football Competitions American Football Bowls Nfl Playoffs Dave Doeren North Carolina State University Nfl Teams Seasons Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Trending Now Wins set up ‘Battle of Old Shell Road 2’ St. Paul’s claims upset victory Loss turns attention to Rivers’ future plans AHSAA playoffs move to second round St. Michael’s season ends in first round Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.