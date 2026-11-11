College football

QB Gunner Rivers, head coach Phillip Rivers discuss strategy

 Photo by Tommy Hicks

ESPN, citing sources, reported Wednesday St. Michael head coach Philip Rivers will be named the next head coach at North Carolina State following a Friday meeting of the school’s board of trustees.

Reports Rivers will be named the Wolfpack’s head coach have been rampant for several days, especially since St. Michael was eliminated from the AHSAA state playoffs last Friday night.

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