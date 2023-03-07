Gulf Shores defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads has left the school after one season on the job. The former college defensive coordinator and head coach has accepted a position on the Boston College staff. At Gulf Shores, he replaced another former college defensive coordinator, Brian VanGorder. Rhoads’ defense helped the Dolphins post an 11-2 record this season, the most wins in school history. Rhoads was defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2008 and left there after one season to become head coach at Iowa State (2009-15) where he posted a 32-55 record with the Cyclones. He has also held college coaching jobs at Arizona, UCLA, Pitt, Pacific, Utah State and Arkansas.
SANDY BADGERS GO 6-0
The Spring Hill College Sandy Badgers beach volleyball team won the Badger Ram Beach Bash in Gulf Shores last weekend, posting a 6-0 record in the round-robin tournament. The wins included a 5-0 victory over Big Ten Conference member Nebraska, the school’s first victory over a Big Ten member school in any sport since the 1940s, according to school officials. Spring Hill topped Mobile 5-0, Huntingdon 4-1, Nebraska 5-0, Berry 5-0, Hendrix 5-0 and Stevenson 4-1. The Sandy Badgers are now 7-3 on the season and were scheduled to play a doubleheader at Mobile on Tuesday. They will compete in the Southeastern Louisiana tournament this Friday and Saturday.
Mobile, which jointly hosted the tournament with Spring Hill, finished 2-4 in the tournament and now has a 5-8 record on the year. They lost 5-0 to Spring Hill and 4-1 to Huntingdon before getting a 3-2 win over Hendrix. A pair of 5-0 losses to Stevenson and Nebraska was followed by a 3-2 win over Berry. The Rams will compete in a tournament in Cleveland, Ga., Friday and Saturday.
LOCAL RACING SEASONS BEGIN
Sunny South Raceway began its 21st season last Saturday with Karts, Bandoleros, Legends and Pro-Challenge competitions. The track has become a feeder system for bigger cars and bigger tracks. On March 10 and 11, 5 Flags Speedway will kick off its 59th season of racing with the inaugural ASA Stars Sunshine State 200. The event is expected to show a heavy NASCAR Camping World Truck Series influence, with Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar and Ty Majeski having filed entries. The ASA Sunshine State 200 will also be the first race of the 5 Flags Blizzard Series leading up to the 56th annual Snowball Derby on Dec. 3. Pensacola will also host the ARCA series for the fifth consecutive season on March 24and 25. Mobile International Speedway will open its 2023 season on April 1with the SRL National Super Late Model Tours Davidson 125 and the SRL Sportsman Series.
AZALEA TRAIL RUN SET
The 45th annual Azalea Trail Run (ATR) is scheduled Saturday, March 25, and will be conducted once again by the Port City Pacers. The ATR will include a 10K and 5K competition, as well as a 2K Family Fun Run. Registration is now open in person at McCoy Outdoor, Run-N-Tri and Fleet Feet in Mobile, and Running Wild in Fairhope. Registration is also available by visiting portcityracers.com. Registration cost for the 10K is $25 for adults through March 12 and $30 after that date. Youth registration (15 years old and younger) is $20. For the 5K, the registration fee is the same as the 10K, with the same dates in place. For the 2K Family Fun Run, adult registration is $20 through March 12 and $25 after that date, with youth registration set at $15. On Friday, March 24, from noon to 6 p.m., those who pre-registered can pick up their race packets at the History Museum of Mobile. Late registration is also available at that time and place. On Saturday, runners may pick up their packets from 6-9 a.m. at Fort Conde. The 10K race will begin at 8 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 8:20 a.m. Food and beverages will be available for participants in Bienville Square beginning at 8:45 a.m. The 2K race is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., with the awards presentation beginning at approximately 10:30 a.m. Awards will be presented to the top five male and female finishers in each of the five age groups in the 10K race, with the top three male and female finishers in each of the five age groups receiving awards in the 5K competition.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.