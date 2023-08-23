Rivalry games are a big part of high school sports, especially high school football. As the Mobile County-Baldwin County area begins play this week there are a couple of big rivalries taking place to open the season.
The “Battle of Old Shell Road” and the “Battle of Prichard” will give the participating teams — UMS-Wright and St. Paul’s in the Old Shell Road game and Blount and Vigor in the Prichard game — plenty of incentive right out of the gate.
St. Paul’s travels to UMS on Friday while Vigor and Blount will play Saturday night at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex — next year scheduled to become the home of the Murphy Panthers. The Battle of Prichard was moved to Ladd-Peebles instead of being played at Vigor’s brand new on-campus stadium to handle the expected large crowd, according to Mobile County Public School System officials. Because games were already scheduled at Ladd-Peebles on Thursday and Friday, the game had to be scheduled on Saturday.
In the Battle of Old Shell Road, UMS-Wright holds a slim 23-21 lead in the all-time record. The Bulldogs have won the past two meetings, defeating the Saints 21-14 last year and 24-13 in 2021. St. Paul’s won the 2020 game 34-32.
For those looking for a sign of what could happen this season, perhaps it can be found in the recent trend in the series. UMS won two straight in 2015-16, but lost in 2017, then won two straight in 2018-19 and lost in 2020 before winning again in 2021-22. If the trend continues, that’s good news for the Saints on Friday. Also, before that stretch of games, St. Paul’s won five straight. The longest win streak in the series by either of the teams is six games by St. Paul’s at the start of the series, 1978-83. Including all games, UMS has outscored the Saints 804-732.
The Battle of Prichard features a more lopsided all-time record, with Vigor holding a 37-14 advantage over the Leopards. The Wolves have won the past three games, including last year’s 7-0 decision and a 22-13 win in 2021. The 2020 game was a forfeit win for the Wolves during the time of COVID-19. Vigor has outscored Blount 1,022-556 in the 51-game series.
The Wolves have enjoyed two long win streaks against Blount, including a 14-game win streak from 1999-2012 and a 13-game win streak from 1980-91 that included two wins in the 1986 season.
MORE RIVALRY STATS
There are six other games this week that pit Mobile-Baldwin teams against each other to open the season. Those games include Daphne vs. Murphy at Ladd-Peebles, Fairhope at Spanish Fort, St. Michael at Gulf Shores, Chickasaw at LeFlore, Mary G. Montgomery (MGM) at Williamson and Theodore at Baker.
The Daphne-Murphy series is tied at six wins each heading into this week. Daphne has won the past three games between the two teams, taking a 34-15 win last year, 34-0 in 2021 and 28-27 in 2020. Murphy won three in a row before the Daphne streak so the series has proved interesting. Spanish Fort holds a slim 4-3 edge over Fairhope, with Fairhope winning last year’s game 34-28.
This year’s game will mark only the second time St. Michael and Gulf Shores have played in football. The first meeting took place last season with the Dolphins taking a close 34-27 victory. The same is true of the Chickasaw-LeFlore series, which is just one game old. The Chieftains took an 8-0 win last year.
Williamson and MGM have met seven previous times, with the Lions winning five times — all in the past five games between the two schools. Last year’s game was a classic, with Williamson winning 21-20 in overtime. Another lopsided series is the one between Theodore and Baker, with Theodore holding a huge 48-8-1 advantage. The Bobcats have won the past six games and produced an 18-game win streak over the Lions from 1988 to 2005.
CITRONELLE OPENS FRIDAY
The Citronelle Wildcats, playing in Class 5A, Region 1, will take on Class 1A Millry at home Friday night. The Wildcats will be led by Jason Rowell, who takes over the head coaching duties from Jason Barnett, who was 20-31 in five seasons leading the program. Rowell spent the previous three seasons at Class 2A Luverne where he posted a 22-11 record. Prior to that, he was head coach at Chickasaw for two seasons, going 11-10.
Citronelle hasn’t had a winning season since 2019 when it posted a 7-4 record, and the Wildcats haven’t won a playoff game since the 2008 season. Last year, Citronelle was 1-9 overall and 1-7 against region opponents. The Wildcats’ only win came against winless LeFlore in the ninth game of the season.
Millry was 12-2 last season, including a 30-14 win over Citronelle. Prior to that game, the teams last met on the football field in 1968 with Citronelle winning 87-0. In 1967 the teams played to a 0-0 tie. Citronelle leads the series 3-1-1.
The Millry game is one of just four home games for the Wildcats this season, who open and close the regular season on their home field but play at home only two times in the eight games in between.
Following the game against Millry the Wildcats play three straight road games — at Gulf Shores (Sept. 1), at Vigor (Sept. 8) and at Alma Bryant (Sept. 15). A home game against Faith Academy on Sept. 22 is followed by a road game at B.C. Rain on Oct. 6. Citronelle has an open date on Sept. 29. Williamson visits Citronelle on Oct. 13 and then the Wildcats head to UMS-Wright (Oct. 20) and LeFlore (Oct. 27) before heading home to face Elberta on Nov. 3.
