The Robertsdale football team is looking to turn around its football fortunes. The Bears posted a disappointing 0-10 season a year ago in tough, competitive Class 6A, Region 1, where the defending state champion Saraland resides, along with two other schools (Theodore, St. Paul’s) that advanced deep into the playoffs a year ago, not to mention tradition-rich programs in the nine-team region as well.
In an effort to produce victories, one of the players who will play a key role for the Bears is senior playmaker Aiden Valrie, who will be utilized in a number of ways to place the football in his hands at running back and wide receiver.
With 4.6 speed in the 40-yard dash and great quickness and moves, Valrie will play a key role in Robertsdale’s offensive game plan. He has experience and as a senior, he will be expected to provide leadership as well as the Bears take on a difficult schedule that finds them opening the season against Theodore, then taking on, in order, Blount, McGill-Toolen and Saraland to begin the season.
But the opponents aren’t the top focus for the Bears, according to Valrie. Instead, the concentration as the team prepares for the season is within their own locker room.
“We’ve had a really good summer. We’re all coming together as one,” the 5-foot-9, 167-pounder said of the preseason work the team has produced. He added if there is one thing the team learned last season it is to keep playing, no matter the situation.
“We can not give up. No matter what the score is, we cannot give up,” Valrie said.
Head coach Kyle Stanford said Valrie’s play, with his talents and the ability to score on any play, will be heavily relied upon, especially with the Bears facing a number of teams sporting high-scoring offenses. The Bears have to try and keep pace.
“He’s very versatile in what he can do,” Stanford said. “He can run the ball between the tackles, we can give it to him on the edge and throw it to him out of the backfield now with his ability to catch the ball as a receiver. We can also get him in a lot of full-field route concepts now, which brings out our jet game so much better. … I think his best asset is his speed. He’s a strong kid as well. When he gets in the open field he’s going to make that first [defender] miss and he’s going to get us some yards.
Stanford said Valrie’s talents are not limited to his big-play capabilities.
“He’s just a good, all-around athlete and a great kid that’s never going to miss [work],” he said. “He’s a great leader. He’s a quiet leader, but a great leader and he leads by example and does all the little things right so you never have to worry about him being in the wrong place. I think he’s going to be a huge asset for us and now that we have others in the backfield [to contribute] I think we’re actually going to be able to get him the ball more than just at running back.”
Stanford said the experience and leadership Valrie possesses are important qualities for a team that is seeking improvement and looking for answers.
“I don’t think words can describe it simply because he’s been there,” he said. “He was on the teams that had a little bit of success and he knows what it’s like to get on the field and taste that success. He wants to get back to it. We were a play here or a play there from winning four or five games last year, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen. We’ve got to have people like him so we can enjoy some success going forward.”
The Bears are seeking to produce their first winning season since 2001.
