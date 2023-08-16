Robertsdale High School Bears

Robertsdale High School Bears

The Robertsdale football team is looking to turn around its football fortunes. The Bears posted a disappointing 0-10 season a year ago in tough, competitive Class 6A, Region 1, where the defending state champion Saraland resides, along with two other schools (Theodore, St. Paul’s) that advanced deep into the playoffs a year ago, not to mention tradition-rich programs in the nine-team region as well.

Aiden Valrie, Robertsdale

In an effort to produce victories, one of the players who will play a key role for the Bears is senior playmaker Aiden Valrie, who will be utilized in a number of ways to place the football in his hands at running back and wide receiver.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

