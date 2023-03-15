South Alabama opens its Sun Belt Conference season this weekend at Georgia Southern. The Jaguars, 8-8 on the year, lost a three-game series at Jacksonville State over the weekend after beating New Orleans 10-7 last Tuesday. They opened with a 6-3 win over Jax State but lost the final two games 4-0 and 11-9. They were set to play Alabama Tuesday night at Stanky Field. Results of the game were not available at press time. The Jags play three games at Georgia Southern, one game each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They also travel to Montgomery on Tuesday, March 21, to face Auburn in a 6 p.m. game at Riverwalk Stadium.
Will Turner is batting .419 for USA, with 26 hits, eight doubles, two triples, one home run and 19 runs batted in (RBI), while Colson Lawrence is batting .327 with 18 hits, three doubles, one triple, four homers and 13 RBI. Joseph Sullivan is batting .311 with 14 hits and one double. Grant Wood has a 3-0 pitching record, appearing in seven games with no starts. He has a 3.37 earned run average (ERA) with 18 strikeouts in 10.2 innings of work. Sam Knowlton is 1-0 in five appearances, posting a 1.93 ERA and eight strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
MOBILE ON WIN STREAK
The University of Mobile Rams have won 10 straight games heading into this week’s schedule. They play in Lawrenceville, Ga., Friday against Tennessee Wesleyan (1 p.m.) and Georgia Gwinnett (5 p.m.) and Saturday against Tennessee Wesleyan (noon). They swept a three-game Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) series at Blue Mountain last weekend, winning 8-7, 10-4 and 13-11. UMobile is now 20-2 overall and 6-0 in SSAC play.
Trevor Andrews has continued his hot start. He’s batting .485 with 32 hits, 243 runs scored, six doubles, 10 home runs and 44 RBI. He’s also 4-0 on the mound in six relief appearances, striking out 11 in 4.2 innings with a 1.04 ERA. Tucker Musgrove is batting .434 with 33 hits, 39 runs, six doubles, two triples, three homers and 18 RBI. Trevor Wells is batting .390 with 30 hits, 25 runs, three doubles, seven homers and 26 RBI. Michael Sikes is 3-0 on the mound in seven starts with 14 strikeouts in 20.2 innings and a 5.23 ERA. Stephen Poche’ is 2-1 with a 4.37 ERA in six appearances. He has seven strikeouts in 22.2 innings.
BADGERS 8-3 IN SIAC
Spring Hill College has moved to 10-9 overall and 8-3 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. A 15-3 win at West Alabama last Wednesday and a pair of SIAC wins over Tuskegee (8-2, 21-2) helped boost their numbers. The Badgers play at Montevallo on Wednesday and SIAC games at Miles Friday and Saturday (doubleheader). Norris McClure is batting .319 with 23 hits, three doubles, two triples, two homers and 14 RBI, with Jackson Bell batting .296 with 20 hits, two doubles, one triple, six homers and 18 RBI. Seth Willems is batting .283 with 17 hits, two doubles, one triple and 13 RBI. Logan Clark has a 3-1 pitching record with 20 strikeouts in 26 innings and a 2.77 ERA. Kai St. Germaine is 2-1 with a 2.66 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 23.2 innings.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
