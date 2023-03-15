Baseball on the Pitchers Mound

 By Tommy Hicks

South Alabama opens its Sun Belt Conference season this weekend at Georgia Southern. The Jaguars, 8-8 on the year, lost a three-game series at Jacksonville State over the weekend after beating New Orleans 10-7 last Tuesday. They opened with a 6-3 win over Jax State but lost the final two games 4-0 and 11-9. They were set to play Alabama Tuesday night at Stanky Field. Results of the game were not available at press time. The Jags play three games at Georgia Southern, one game each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They also travel to Montgomery on Tuesday, March 21, to face Auburn in a 6 p.m. game at Riverwalk Stadium.

Will Turner is batting .419 for USA, with 26 hits, eight doubles, two triples, one home run and 19 runs batted in (RBI), while Colson Lawrence is batting .327 with 18 hits, three doubles, one triple, four homers and 13 RBI. Joseph Sullivan is batting .311 with 14 hits and one double. Grant Wood has a 3-0 pitching record, appearing in seven games with no starts. He has a 3.37 earned run average (ERA) with 18 strikeouts in 10.2 innings of work. Sam Knowlton is 1-0 in five appearances, posting a 1.93 ERA and eight strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

