There are few players who look more relaxed on the football field than Gulf Shores’ Ronnie Royal.
And that’s saying something in the case of Royal, who plays key roles for the Dolphins on both offense and defense, as well as special teams on occasion, and does so in all-star fashion.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior-to-be owes his calm demeanor to his confidence, regardless of the position he is playing or the task he is asked to perform, and to the fact he has ended his often hectic recruitment by recently announcing his verbal commitment to North Carolina State.
At last week’s Foley 7-on-7 tournament at the Foley Sportsplex, Royal demonstrated time and again why he is one of the state’s top prospects and why college recruiters spent a lot of time trying to convince him their school and their team was the right place for him.
He spent time on defense, where he will play in college in the Wolfpack’s secondary, as well as on offense, where he has also excelled, including being named the National High School Freshman of the Year in 2020 as a running back at Alexandria High School near Anniston. He and his family moved to Gulf Shores and he took up where he left off, adding defense to his arsenal. In truth, playing on defense is where he feels most comfortable, though he produced more than 2,000 yards of total offense last season for the Dolphins.
“I’ve been a defensive guy since Day 1,” Royal said. “I love to hit people and come down, especially playing safety, I love to come down and just demolish people. I really appreciate that.”
A year ago he collected 39 total tackles with two interceptions on defense. The stats aren’t eye-popping, but are more a reflection of the respect opposing teams have for Royal’s talent, generally not throwing the ball in his direction and trying to stay clear of him in general.
One opposing coach who took immediate notice of Royal’s talent is St. Michael head coach Philip Rivers, himself a former N.C. State quarterback. Royal scored three touchdowns against the Cardinals in a 34-27 win over St. Michael last season. He also recovered a pair of onside kicks to keep the ball away from the late-charging Cardinals and he proved difficult to pass against.
“He is a shutdown corner[back],” Rivers said after the game, noting he and the members of his staff had noticed Royal’s play on videos of Gulf Shores’ team they watched in preparation for the matchup. “He is better in person than he was on tape. … He has a little more juice and a little more size than I thought.”
For the year, Royal rushed for 1,079 yards and 24 touchdowns, then added 838 yards and another six scores as a receiver. His talent on both sides of the ball made him an Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 5A All-State first-team selection as an athlete, marking the fourth consecutive year he has been a first-team All-State pick.
“He’s such a physical player, and that’s what most coaches see in him that have been recruiting him,” Gulf Shores head coach Mark Hudspeth said. “He’s going to be one heck of a collegiate player when he gets much bigger and he’s not playing both ways. He’s burning through his calories right now and he can’t get much bigger because he runs so much. So once he puts on true weight, it’s going to change his game. His game has got a whole ’nother level he hasn’t gotten to yet because we’re asking him to do so much that his body cannot change fast enough.”
And that’s the one aspect of Royal’s game that creates the most intrigue these days. Fans and recruiters see what he does on the field, which is obvious on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but it’s what they project he’ll be like — what they expect him to accomplish — once his focus is on one area of the game.
“Can you imagine? He has to go on half the reps on offense and half the reps on defense. You put all his fundamentals and talent on one side of the ball and you’re going to have something special,” Hudspeth said.
Again, Hudspeth noted Royal’s physical capabilities as among his biggest strengths, though he was quick to point out another area of excellence.
“He’s such a physical player and outstanding tackler, but the thing that he brings is he plays at a different speed,” Hudspeth said. “People talk about players running 4.3, 4.4 [in the 40-yard dash], but there are 4.3 kids out there that play football at a 4.7 speed. They may run 4.3 on the track but they run 4.7 on the football field. Some kids play faster on the field and he’s faster on the field and he plays fast every single play. The way he plays, there’s not many guys who can match his effort on the field.
“He’s just improved every year and it’s pretty evident that he’s a really good athlete on both sides of the ball. To play at the level that he’s playing at, at the [Class] 5A level, on both sides of the ball, you don’t see many guys playing both ways like he’s playing. He has gotten much bigger and stronger, but the thing that he has is his football IQ is very high and it has to be to be [playing] on offense, defense and special teams. That’s a big plus for him.”
Royal said he looks forward to his senior season at Gulf Shores and he predicts the Dolphins will win the 5A state title. Hudspeth didn’t go that far, but he said when Royal first arrived and joined the program, the game plan was “the Ronnie Royal Show right, left and up the middle,” but these days more playmakers have been developed to take some of the pressure off of Royal.
Still, when Royal is on the field he’s the center of attention, both from his teammates and from opposing players. And he’s comfortable in that role.
“Ever since we’ve moved here we have felt really good about the process and living down here in Gulf Shores,” Royal said. “I feel pretty good about [his evolution since arriving]. But I know I have to stay humble. I know there are some guys out there working every day and I just have to keep working too. I can’t let things like being Freshman of the Year get to my head and keep me from working. I know one day [if I quit working] someone could come up and pass me and I wouldn’t even see it.
“My goals for the year are just to work on everything— work on my speed, work on my technique on defense, work on my team and have a great time with my team in one last go-round, one last ride, and just take it all in and have fun with my teammates and grind every day.”
