Foley 7-on-7

Gulf Shores WR/DB Ronnie Royal makes a TD catch during a 7-on-7 event at the Sports Tourism Complex on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Foley, Ala. (Mike Kittrell | preps@al.com)

There are few players who look more relaxed on the football field than Gulf Shores’ Ronnie Royal.

And that’s saying something in the case of Royal, who plays key roles for the Dolphins on both offense and defense, as well as special teams on occasion, and does so in all-star fashion.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.