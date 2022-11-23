SAMFORD CELEBRATES VICTORY
 Photo courtesy of Samford Athletics

Samford and Jacksonville State collected important victories last weekend. Samford defeated Mercer 50-44 in double overtime at Bobby Bowden Stadium to capture the program’s first-ever outright Southern Conference championship. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 10-1 overall record and a perfect 8-0 mark in league games. It was the first time the Bulldogs have produced an unbeaten record in Southern Conference games. The team is now headed to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs.

Jacksonville State, in Rich Rodriguez’s first season as head coach, defeated Central Arkansas 40-17 last Saturday on the road. The win gave the Gamecocks the Atlantic Sun league championship. The team was picked in a preseason league poll to finish fourth out of six teams. Instead, the Gamecocks posted a conference record of 5-0 and an overall record of 9-2.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

