Samford and Jacksonville State collected important victories last weekend. Samford defeated Mercer 50-44 in double overtime at Bobby Bowden Stadium to capture the program’s first-ever outright Southern Conference championship. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 10-1 overall record and a perfect 8-0 mark in league games. It was the first time the Bulldogs have produced an unbeaten record in Southern Conference games. The team is now headed to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs.
Jacksonville State, in Rich Rodriguez’s first season as head coach, defeated Central Arkansas 40-17 last Saturday on the road. The win gave the Gamecocks the Atlantic Sun league championship. The team was picked in a preseason league poll to finish fourth out of six teams. Instead, the Gamecocks posted a conference record of 5-0 and an overall record of 9-2.
The win marks the end of Jax State’s season as the program is transitioning to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) status and as such is not eligible for the FCS playoffs. The Gamecocks are set to join Conference USA. JSU joins Conference USA on July 1, 2023, along with Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State.
Chasing bowl eligibility
As the regular season comes to an end this week, three Sun Belt Conference teams are seeking bowl eligibility and need a win. Southern Miss is 5-6 and plays at Louisiana-Monroe, which is out of bowl consideration at 4-7. Louisiana, picked to win the West Division in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, is 5-6 and plays at 4-7 Texas State. Georgia Southern is 5-6 and plays at home against 6-5 Appalachian State.
South Alabama (9-2), Troy (9-2), Coastal Carolina (9-1), Marshall (7-4) and App State (6-5) have already attained bowl eligibility. James Madison, 7-4, is not bowl eligible because it is a FCS program transitioning into FBS status.
After an interesting week of games in the SEC (Vandy beats Florida, South Carolina slams Tennessee, Arkansas tops Ole Miss) there are three SEC teams seeking bowl eligibility this week. The one that attracts the most attention in this state is 5-6 Auburn playing at 9-2 Alabama. Missouri (5-6) plays at home against 6-5 Arkansas and 5-6 Vandy entertains 9-2 Tennessee.
Entering this week’s games, the only SEC team that is certain not to achieve bowl eligibility this season is (yep) Texas A&M, which is 4-7 and plays West Division leader LSU at home this Saturday. The Aggies were a preseason national Top 10 pick but struggled mightily this season. A 20-3 win over UMass last Saturday ended a six-game losing streak by the Aggies. And it came against UMass, which is 1-10 on the season.
Martial is Burlsworth finalist
Mobile native Carlton Martial, the NCAA's all-time leading tackler at the FBS level, is one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, presented annually to the nation's top player who began their career as a walk-on. Martial is a finalist for the award for a second consecutive year; he is joined by Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Purdue quarterback Aiden O'Connell.
A four-time Sun Belt Player of the Week recipient this season, Martial is the only FBS player since at least 2000 to have at least 405 tackles, six interceptions and 41 tackles for a loss in their career. Martial arrived at Troy with no FBS offers and just a handful of FCS and Division II offers. His resume is extensive. He is one of just three players in Troy history to earn a trio of All-Sun Belt first team honors; he's a three-time All-America selection and led the country in tackles in 2020. Finalists will be honored and the winner of the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy will be announced Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The trophy is named in honor of former Arkansas player Brandon Burlsworth. Without one D1 scholarship offer, Brandon walked on to the Razorback team in 1994, worked his way to being a three-year starter, and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. He was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL Draft but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those children who have limited opportunities.
Two Ex-Jags in XFL Draft
Two former South Alabama players were selected in the recent XFL Draft. Linebacker Jamal Brooks was picked by the D.C. Defenders in the sixth round (No. 53 overall) while offensive lineman Ja’Chai Baker was taken by the Orlando Guardians in the third round (No. 21 overall). Three former Troy players were selected — quarterback Brandon Silver by the Houston Roughnecks, wide receiver Damion Willis by the Seattle Sea Dragons (sixth round, No. 43 overall) and offensive lineman Antonio Garcia by the Vegas Vipers (first round, No. 4 overall).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.