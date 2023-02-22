Sarah Senft started her coaching career in high style last season.
The Spring Hill College beach volleyball head coach — who is also an assistant coach to Peggy Martin for the Badgers’ court volleyball team — led the Badgers to a 23-9 record and a national runner-up finish in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Small College Beach Championships in Tavares, Fla.
It marked the second consecutive runner-up finish for Spring Hill in the national tournament, Martin having led the 2021 team to an 18-9 overall record and second place in the event — when Senft was a player on the team.
Senft made a seamless move from Spring Hill player to Spring Hill coach. As a player, she was named an All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) first-team selection as a freshman and an SIAC All-Academic selection as a sophomore, junior and senior. She holds the school record for most beach volleyball wins with 70 and earned nine letters at the school — four in court volleyball and five in beach volleyball (thanks to an extra season based on the COVID-19 extra year of eligibility).
The Spring Grove, Pa., native graduated from Spring Hill in June of 2021 and was hired to her current position. As an assistant to Martin, who is a Mobile Sports Hall of Fame inductee and a winner of more than 1,400 volleyball matches in her career, Senft made her first season as the Sandy Badgers’ head coach an impressive one.
“It was an exciting year,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it. A lot of it can be attributed to the team culture that we have. The girls made it pretty easy for me to transition into a coaching role. They were really respectful of me and listened and then just the culture that the school has and the reasons I wanted to stick around were the school and the program we’ve built. It really worked out. Having Coach Martin trust me in this position and the girls respecting me and the things I had to say was important.”
This year’s team will be the last that includes players with whom Senft was a teammate.
Aiding Senft into her second season will be an experienced roster. Kassandra Fairly and Jessica Fairly, sisters from Ft. Walton Beach are back. They played as the No. 1 pairing for the Sandy Badgers last season and are expected to fill the same role this year. The duo won its match in the national championship game last season. Also returning from last season’s team will be Mikayla Boyer, Kyla Shappell, Linnea Beger and Brooke Borgmeyer.
“We have some kids who have played a big role in practice, including Kristen Mitternight [Mobile native, Faith Academy],” Senft said. “We graduated three seniors last year so we’re looking to replace them with the right fit.”
Others on the Spring Hill roster include Prisca Garner, Isabella Muti, Elizabeth Hardouin, Isabella Josey, Jordan Atchison, Lily Mascani, Megan Pulizzano, Courtney Faulkner, Irelyn Flynn, Jaylyne Bell, Cassidy Granger (Bayshore Academy), Emily Weinzapfel, Lillie Casey, Halie Hallmon, Savannah Jones and Elizabeth Teran.
“We have a really good upper class group,” Senft said. “Kassandra Fairly is a fifth-year senior and a lot of our juniors and sophomores played a lot last year. So a lot of players are back and some others are going to fill in the spots of those who have graduated, so we’re excited. We have pretty set pairs right now. It will fluctuate depending on how things go. Last year we had a few changes as the season went on. It’s pretty fluid.”
Asked the differences between beach volleyball play, which uses two-person teams, and court volleyball, Senft explained, “You have to do everything. Indoor, you have specific roles like middle hitter or hitting and blocking or setters. In beach, being able to do everything is really important. Indoors, you have back row players and front row players; in sand, you have passes, you have to be able to set and you have to be able to hit. So being able to do it all is a big focus in beach.”
The Sandy Badgers open the season in the Southern Miss Beach Invitational with matches against Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Miss and Chattanooga, followed by the Badger-Ram Beach Bash on the public beaches in Gulf Shores, a co-hosting event with the University of Mobile. In that tournament, March 2-4, the Sandy Badgers will face Mobile and Huntingdon College on March 2, Nebraska and Florida Memorial on March 3 and Hendrix and Stevenson on March 4, and will follow that with two matches at home against Mobile on March 7. In late March, Spring Hill will take part in the LSU Beach Invitational where the Sandy Badgers will have matches against Washington, Southern Miss, Florida State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The AVCA Small College Beach Championship is scheduled April 14-16.
“We have a pretty tough schedule,” Senft said. “We play a lot of Division 1 schools the first weekend, then we’ll be in Gulf Shores and we’re hosting with the University of Mobile on March 2-4 and a lot of smaller Division II, Division III and NAIA schools are coming to that and Nebraska is also coming, so that will be exciting. We also play Southeastern and LSU and Florida State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Southern Miss. That will be an exciting weekend, a tough weekend, but it also prepares us for the Division II championship, I think. Playing a lot of really good Division I schools helps prepare us for that.”
