For a dozen years, this had been the goal, this had been the quest. Saraland head football coach Jeff Kelly, having previously led his team to the state championship game only to finish as the runner-up, wanted to get his hands on a Blue Map trophy, symbolic of a state championship.

So when the Spartans defeated Mountain Brook last Friday night 38-17 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium and Pat Dye Field to claim the Class 6A state championship, Kelly was understandably excited. And when UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis, representing the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), presented Kelly with the Blue Map trophy — not a Red Map (runner-up) this time, but the much-coveted Blue Map — he was eager to share it with his team.

Saraland head football coach Jeff Kelly

Saraland head football coach Jeff Kelly
Saraland Football
SD_SHS_MBHS_12222_0110.jpeg

Saraland wide receiver Ryan Williams

