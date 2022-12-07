For a dozen years, this had been the goal, this had been the quest. Saraland head football coach Jeff Kelly, having previously led his team to the state championship game only to finish as the runner-up, wanted to get his hands on a Blue Map trophy, symbolic of a state championship.
So when the Spartans defeated Mountain Brook last Friday night 38-17 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium and Pat Dye Field to claim the Class 6A state championship, Kelly was understandably excited. And when UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis, representing the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), presented Kelly with the Blue Map trophy — not a Red Map (runner-up) this time, but the much-coveted Blue Map — he was eager to share it with his team.
As he raised the trophy over his head and rushed toward his team to join them in celebration, Kelly momentarily lost control of the prize. It slipped from his grasp and appeared headed for the turf, but Kelly regained his grip and prevented disaster as he was engulfed by his players in celebration.
It was Saraland’s only fumble of the night.
“I got carried away,” Kelly admitted at the postgame press conference. “I got in the moment. I wanted to play with the fans a little bit and get them fired up and it was a fumble. Golly, it was almost like [Isaih Bowie’s] interception. It’s a good thing that I caught it before it hit the ground right there. There was a moment where, yeah, I probably wouldn’t have lived that one down. But I had a save on that one. I was worried.”
It may have been the only time Kelly was worried all night. His team, which finished the season with a 14-1 record, its only loss a one-point defeat at Theodore, the team that would be ranked No. 1 in the state before losing to the Spartans in a state semifinal rematch, jumped out to an early lead and refused to allow Mountain Brook any thoughts it would emerge as the state champion.
This not only would be Saraland’s night, but it also would be Saraland’s season — the first football state crown in the school’s young, 13-year history. It was celebrated, not just by the coaches and players on the field, but by the school’s students and faculty and the Saraland community as a whole, many of whom drove to Auburn in hopes of witnessing a victory first-hand.
As the team celebrated on the field, some of them made their way to the sidelines to get a closer view, to celebrate with their team. A few wiped away tears as they watched the trophy presentation.
“The rest was the spirit that our fans showed and the crowd, it was just an amazing thing for the entire community of Saraland to be there and come together and experience that and experience winning the thing,” Kelly said. “What a great night for Saraland, what a great night for our community, the tremendous outpouring of support.
“I think they shut the town down and I think all of Saraland is over there in the bleachers celebrating. We’ve been here several times and we’ve had two losses. We have a couple of Red Maps at home. Our challenge to the players and our entire program all week was, it’s not enough just to get here. We wanted to come here and play our best football. We wanted to come here and finish the job. These guys have set this goal for a long time and they’ve worked for it. To be able to come up here and get it done on this stage, at the beautiful venue of Jordan-Hare Stadium, I could not be more proud of our players.”
Later, Kelly talked about what the state championship meant, not from a program standpoint but what it meant to Saraland as a whole. He noted the program has always had a strong fandom, and those supporters deserved to celebrate as much as the team.
It is, he said, one of the things that makes the Saraland program special.
“I know when I came out of the locker room and they were doing [player] introductions and that kind of thing, I was struck not only by the size of our crowd but how loud they were,” Kelly said. “From walking through the end zone to our sidelines, our fans not only showed up and they were there, but they were amazing and they were fired up and they were intense and they were ready to go play. I felt like they kept that energy throughout the game and I think that carried over and affected our kids in terms of sustaining things and their energy through the game.
“And after the game, we’ve had so much continuity in our program the last 13 years. And those people you saw on the sideline have been there with us for most all the years and most every game we’ve ever had. So they’ve been a part of the big wins, but they’ve also been a part of the times when we got really, really close but we just didn’t get it done. Those same people who have been with us since those early days, who went through the same emotions as the folks inside the program, I think they felt that. I think they felt the urgency and the build-up and the lead-up to the game and how important it was for us as a program and a school to finish and bring home the Blue Map.
“And to be able to go out there and get it done, I know there were a lot of emotions out there and I certainly felt them and I know my family certainly felt them. But our football family, our Saraland family, they’ve been a part of all those big wins and all those close calls. I think everybody was really, really proud to have that moment at Jordan-Hare and to know, man, for this point in time, we are the best team and we earned that state championship. … It’s hard not to be emotional when that type of thing happens.”
Junior linebacker Jamison Curtis knows what it’s like to be in the stands, and then to have the opportunity to join the team and play in the biggest game of the year. He watched his cousin play quarterback for the Spartans back in 2014 right there in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the first time Saraland had reached a state championship game. The Spartans lost to Clay Chalkville that year, 36-31. Since that day Curtis had dreamed of returning, but not as a fan.
“I grew up with it,” Curtis said. “I came to the game when they were in the state championship game and I loved it. It’s been my biggest dream since I was little and I played park ball and all that. I felt we had it [this year] because I just have so much confidence in my team. I thought we had a good chance of winning it. After we got on the field [against Theodore in the state semifinals] and we only allowed them two field goals, I was pretty confident in our team. Yeah, we can win it this year.
“It doesn’t even feel real. When I was here before I was probably 7 years old and running around on the side throwing a Nerf football and playing with my friends. … I had a few butterflies [before last Friday’s game] but that’s normal. After a couple of plays, it was just playing football.”
Kelly had spent the days leading up to the title game trying to make sure his team was focused on the task at hand, that they didn’t allow all the distractions that come with a state championship game appearance to take away the concentration his players had maintained all season long.
He didn’t want another Red Map trophy.
As it turned out, all his warnings, all his talk, were unnecessary. The players’ goals matched those of their head coach, and they were just as determined to return home with a state title.
“I’m talking to the kids about the week, talking to them about how this is a business trip, and we need to make sure when we stay at the hotel that we handle ourselves the right way and don’t make bad choices,” Kelly recalled. “I’m reading them the riot act and after the team meeting, Jamison goes up to Coach [Brett] Boutwell and says, ‘Coach, you ain’t got to worry about nothing; we want to be the first team that brings a state championship back to Saraland. We’re going up there to get it done.’’’
And so they did. The sophomore quartet of wide receiver Ryan Williams, quarterback K.J. Lacey, running back Santae McWilliams and wide receiver C.D. Gill led an offense that scored 645 points, which was 213 points more than the second-best offense in the Spartans’ region, and was 354 points more than their opponents. The defense was bend-don’t-break and only once allowed an opposing offense to score more points than its offense was able to produce.
It is a young roster, one filled with sophomores and juniors dominating the starting positions, which means it won’t be surprising to find Saraland picked in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 6A preseason poll next year as the team to beat. And not just because it won the title the year before.
Now that the Spartans have won the crown, they become the hunted instead of the hunter. The program has enjoyed a lot of success in past seasons — Saraland has an overall record of 121-42, a playoff record of 22-11 and a record against its regional opponents of 73-18. And yet in 12 consecutive trips to the playoffs, Saraland finally ended the postseason with a victory. It is a feeling that creates a lot of goodwill and momentum, Kelly said.
“We were talking today, in 19 years of football [as a head coach], when the season has ended, there was a sour taste in your mouth,” Kelly said. “You end every game every season with a loss or either they didn’t make the playoffs. This has been a weekend that has been refreshing and different because you feel like you accomplished your goals and you ended your season with a win. Looking back on it, I know it’s an experience our players will never forget.”
The 2022 team will forever be The First — the first Saraland team to bring home a football state championship. But members of the team don’t expect this to be the last time they experience the thrill of being the top team in the state.
“It feels outstanding,” said Williams, the Alabama commit who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player thanks to his four touchdowns paved with 186 rushing yards and three scores, and 84 receiving yards and another score, not to mention 13 yards in kickoff returns and six yards on a punt return. “Jamison, and me, we were talking the other day and he said he wanted to be the first [to win a state title at Saraland]. We’ve just been working to be the first. Since early in the season and even before the season and before we got the equipment, we were like, we’ve got to go win it.
“Before the season even started we were just like, however it goes, we’re going to accept it. We worked hard all season long, and when you work hard, good things usually happen. As the season went on we realized we could really go do it. It means a lot to us. For at least the next couple of years we ought to be somewhere around here.”
Interestingly, Curtis said, it was the team’s lone loss of the year that may have provided the incentive to get to and win the title game. It served to refocus the team and give it added direction heading down the stretch.
“After we lost that game to Theodore [in the ninth game of the year] it lit a fire under us,” Curtis said of the 27-26 loss to Theodore that knocked Saraland off its No. 1-ranked perch and moved the Bobcats into that spot. “After we lost that game we never wanted to feel that feeling no more. From that day on we started working our tails off to get better throughout the season and we played them again in the fourth round [semifinals] and we shut them out [from scoring a touchdown, winning 21-6; Theodore had two field goals].”
Lacey, who threw for 130 yards and one touchdown in the title game, and McWilliams, who rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown, said the feeling of being a state champion is everything they thought it would be. And it’s a feeling they wouldn’t mind experiencing again. Maybe two more times.
“It feels great, knowing that we were the first team to bring it back, and we’re going to try to bring it back again,” Lacey said. “I’m just glad that we made it here and glad that we won it.”
McWilliams added, “It’s an amazing feeling. We worked hard, we earned it. Just knowing all the hard work from the spring to the summer to now has paid off, it’s just an amazing feeling.”
Kelly said everyone involved with the program will soak up everything about the state championship and enjoy the moment they chased for so long. Then, in January, they’ll start aiming toward the 2023 season and the goal of winning a second Blue Map trophy.
“I think for the program, it’s a culmination of many years of great kids and great players who have come through the program,” Kelly said of the accomplishment. “We’ve been close and had some great years and we’ve built a lot of tradition. But this year, our team really made it a goal to finish. They wanted to have the opportunity to go and be the best that they can be. You work through the season and all the highs and lows that come with it and you want to earn your right to get in the playoffs and reach the playoffs. I think once we got in the playoffs they set their goals on the finals.
“There was a lot to it. They wanted to gain some redemption for their Week 9 loss and they knew if they played well they might get another shot at that. Then they had a big win in the semifinals to get to the finals, and once they punched their ticket to get there it was really clear that just getting there wasn’t enough. They wanted to finish. … We wanted to make the week about the game. We wanted to make it about the game and make it about really going up there and playing our best. We felt like we were peaking at the right time. We wanted to go finish on the right side of things. From a coach’s standpoint, I’m so proud of our kids for being purposeful in their approach to finals week and being focused on finishing the job.”
Now that Saraland has its hands on a state championship trophy, it can turn its attention to trying to take hold of another. Repeat anyone?
