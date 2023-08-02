Saraland, the defending Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state champion, will open its season before a national television audience. The Spartans, 14-1 a year ago, will play two-time defending Tennessee state champion Lipscomb Academy, 13-0 last season, on Friday, Aug. 25, with kickoff at 7 p.m. It was announced on Wednesday the game, which will feature several top college prospects on both teams, will be broadcast by ESPN.
The game will be played on the Spartans’ home field.
Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said the game being televised by ESPN is a positive development for the Saraland school system and the Saraland community as a whole.
“It’s another step in our development as a program,” Kelly said. “It gives us a chance — and we’ve played on ESPN multiple times over the years — but we’ve never played one at home, so it gives us a chance to spotlight our school system here locally and also our city, and kind of highlight all the great things that are going on here.
“We’re excited to be able to do that. We’re going to play an outstanding football team with a national brand to them — two-time, back-to-back champions in their state — so it will give us a great test to open the season and kind of see where we are and hopefully improve throughout the season.”
Winning its first football state title a year ago, Saraland has several college prospects returning from that team this season. The list includes Alabama commit Ryan Williams, the top-rated recruit in the state for the Class of 2025 and the first-ever sophomore winner of the Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Football award, which he claimed last season.
The Spartans also have Texas commit K.J. Lacey at quarterback and uncommitted defensive lineman Antonio Coleman, as well as recent wide receiver transfer from the state of Mississippi, Dillon Avery. All three are Top 20 prospects in the Class of 2025.
Lipscomb Academy won the state crown the previous two seasons under the direction of former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, who left the program after last season to accept the job as head coach at UAB.
The match highlights a strong list of games for the first week of the AHSAA football season. The previous week teams are allowed to play jamboree games or other practice games.
As for the Spartans, Kelly said the fact the game will now be televised nationally doesn’t change anything in terms of preparation or the approach heading into the season-opener.
“I’ll be honest with you, we haven’t even talked about it with them,” Kelly said of the TV broadcast. “Our kids, they’ve played in enough big games. That kind of thing, I don’t think it’s going to change who they are or how they prepare or play. They’ve been in a bunch of those types of games.
“The thing we’re going to focus on is who we’re playing against and the challenge that will represent, as well as what we have to do to play well. We want to start the season off on a good note so we’re going to work really hard to be ready to go.”
Saraland, which played its first season in 2010, has won at least 10 games each of the past 10 seasons.
