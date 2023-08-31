Coming off its 31-30 overtime victory over two-time defending Tennessee state champion Lipscomb Academy last Friday night, Saraland, the defending Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state champ, retained its No. 1 ranking.
The Spartans received all but one first-place vote as the top Class 6A team in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) prep football poll. Clay-Chalkville, ranked No. 2, received the remaining first-place vote. Saraland is the only team from the Lagniappe coverage area to hold a No. 1 ranking, but 14 other teams from the area are either ranked or received votes this week.
Class 7A features five local teams, with Mary G. Montgomery, following its big win over Williamson, ranked No. 9 and Foley, a winner over Prattville, ranked No. 10. Baker, the Lagniappe Team of the Week thanks to it win over Class 6A Theodore, received votes. Fairhope, a winner over Spanish Fort, and Daphne, which defeated Murphy, also received votes this week.
Despite its loss to Baker, Theodore remained ranked in the Class 6A poll, dropping a few slots to No. 8. Spanish Fort received votes, as did St. Paul’s, which beat UMS-Wright 14-7 in the annual “Battle of Old Shell Road.”
Faith Academy, with its convincing win over JAR (formerly known as Jeff Davis High School), is ranked No. 4 in the Class 5A poll, with UMS-Wright dropping a few spots to No. 6. Gulf Shores, which rolled past St. Michael, is ranked No. 8. B.C. Rain, which defeated Excel, received votes but is not ranked this week.
In Class 4A, Bayside Academy, which won new head coach Barrett Trotter’s debut in a decision over Elberta, received votes but is not ranked. In Class 3A, Mobile Christian, an easy winner of Athens, Ga., Academy last week, is ranked No. 5.
Aside from Saraland, the No. 1-ranked teams in this week’s poll include Thompson (7A), Ramsay (5A), Andalusia (4A), St. James (3A), Fyffe (2A), Leroy (1A) and Glenwood (Alabama Independent School Association).
