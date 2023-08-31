Prep football

Coming off its 31-30 overtime victory over two-time defending Tennessee state champion Lipscomb Academy last Friday night, Saraland, the defending Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state champ, retained its No. 1 ranking.

The Spartans received all but one first-place vote as the top Class 6A team in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) prep football poll. Clay-Chalkville, ranked No. 2, received the remaining first-place vote. Saraland is the only team from the Lagniappe coverage area to hold a No. 1 ranking, but 14 other teams from the area are either ranked or received votes this week.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

