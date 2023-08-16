There are no secrets involving the Saraland football team, which won the Class 6A state football championship last year. The team has a roster full of college recruits, will open the season at home against Tennessee State champion Lipscomb Academy on ESPN and features the reigning Mr. Football, Ryan Williams, the first sophomore to win the coveted title.
The Spartans have been picked to repeat as 6A champs in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) preseason poll, and the vote wasn’t close. One of the reasons for the team’s lofty expectations is its roster, which includes junior quarterback KJ Lacey, a first-team ASWA Class 6A All-State selection a year ago.
He took over the Saraland offense last season and directed one of the most prolific offenses in the state. And he’s back, along with a good number of other starters, with the aim of having the team live up to its preseason billing.
“We can’t get complacent,” Lacey said. “That’s the main thing. We’ve got to do more in everything than we did last year. That second Theodore game [6A state semifinals], we wanted it more than any game we played. That game was honestly bigger than the state championship game at that moment. We had to come back and get that win back that we lost. If we come out with that mindset for every game [this year] and just do what we can do, I think we’ll be good.”
Saraland’s lone loss last year was a one-point decision at Theodore. It defeated the Bobcats in the state semifinals en route to the state title.
Along the way, Lacey, a 6-foot-1, 180-pounder who has committed to sign with Texas following his senior season in 2024, received offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss and a host of other schools including Notre Dame, Michigan State, Colorado and Oregon. He completed 64 percent of his throws last year for 3,176 yards and 40 touchdowns. He was intercepted just five times.
“Me knowing the play calls and the audibles and everything, that really pushed me over the edge and helped me get better last year,” Lacey said. “But I feel like I’m way better accuracy-wise, decision-wise, arm talent-wise [now]. I think once we get into the season I’ll be able to just play every time.”
And being surrounded by so much talent doesn’t hurt either, he said.
“It’s fun. Just knowing I’ll always have someone down the field somewhere that I can get the ball to, and having [running back] Santae [McWilliams], someone to get the ball to that I know is always going to make a play, helps,” he said. “Then you have Ryan, [recent transfer] Dillon [Alfred], so many weapons out there that I can rely on all the time.”
In turn, head coach Jeff Kelly, a former Southern Miss quarterback, says he can rely on Lacey, not only to make plays but to make sure the offense runs efficiently.
“Being in the system now a year and a half and his comfort level of knowing how to attack and how to manipulate coverage and how to anticipate windows helps,” Kelly said. “He’s a joy to coach. He’s physically gifted and talented and able to create and improvise and make all the throws, but he really plays the game so smart and you add that all the athletic ability and it makes it pretty easy to call plays at times. A guy like KJ, who is able to be in the right place with the ball at the right time and those kinds of things, is something that just makes everybody better.”
Saraland’s season opener against Lipscomb Academy is set for Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. The Spartans have won at least 11 games for five consecutive seasons and 118 games in Kelly’s 13 seasons.
