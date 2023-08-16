Saraland High School Spartans

There are no secrets involving the Saraland football team, which won the Class 6A state football championship last year. The team has a roster full of college recruits, will open the season at home against Tennessee State champion Lipscomb Academy on ESPN and features the reigning Mr. Football, Ryan Williams, the first sophomore to win the coveted title.

KJ Lacey, Saraland

The Spartans have been picked to repeat as 6A champs in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) preseason poll, and the vote wasn’t close. One of the reasons for the team’s lofty expectations is its roster, which includes junior quarterback KJ Lacey, a first-team ASWA Class 6A All-State selection a year ago.

