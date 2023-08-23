Much of the area high school football talk during the summer leading up to preseason practices has centered around Class 6A defending state champion Saraland and its season-opening game against two-time Tennessee Division II-AA defending state champion Lipscomb Academy on the Spartans’ home field. Not only is it a matchup of teams loaded with top college prospects, but it’s a game that has attracted the attention of ESPN, which will broadcast Friday’s game nationally. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Even with several interesting matchups this week, including some rivalry games, the Saraland-Lipscomb Academy matchup stands out as this week’s Lagniappe Game of the Week.
Even the most casual high school football fan is aware of the game and the fact it will feature a number of big-time college prospects. Saraland’s roster includes the No. 1 Class of 2025 prospect in Alabama in wide receiver Ryan Williams, the 2022 Mr. Football winner who has already committed to Alabama. There’s also quarterback KJ Lacey (Texas commit), defensive lineman Antonio Coleman, wide receiver Dillon Alfred and running back Santae McWilliams. Lacey is ranked the No. 9 2025 prospect in the state, with Coleman No. 11, Alfred No. 19 and McWilliams No. 43. There’s also Class of 2024 prospects Jamison Curtis (linebacker, Memphis commit) and athlete Myron Dunklin (North Alabama).
Lipscomb counters with 2024 prospects cornerback Kaleb Beasley (Tennessee) and linebacker Edwin Spillman (Tennessee), as well as 2025 prospects safety CJ Jimcoily (No. 13 by On3.com), offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (No. 8) and quarterback Deuce Knight (No. 2, recent transfer from George County, Miss., High in Lucedale).
“There’s a lot of things that we’ll find out about our team and we look forward to seeing them compete and compete against somebody else,” Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said. “We know we’ll be playing a very good, very talented team. One of the challenges going into this one is we’re playing a team that’s going into their [second] game. We’ll be opening the season. That’s just another challenge or obstacle to overcome.
“But our kids have had a great offseason and we have a lot of continuity coming back from last year. So we’re looking forward to seeing those guys compete against a very good team on a big stage. I feel like our guys are going to go out there and do a good job. We’re looking forward to it.”
Lipscomb Academy opened its season last Friday against nationally ranked IMG Academy, with IMG taking a 35-10 victory. It spoiled the head coaching debut of Lipscomb’s Kevin Mawae, the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2019 inductee who took over the program when former head coach Trent Dilfer accepted the job as head coach at UAB. Mawae is familiar with the Nashville area, having played with the Tennessee Titans.
Kelly said the excitement level in the Saraland community is high headed into Friday night’s game.
“I think in the community you’ve got 600 season tickets that were sold on the first day and the demand for that game is kind of through the roof from the community standpoint,” he said. “I think from our kids, we’re just approaching this game like we do any other one. This game’s important because it’s the next game on the schedule. Our kids have played in enough big games that it’s not anything extra and it’s not going to affect them. They’re just going to go out there and work and execute and play at a high level.”
The Spartans produced a 14-1 record last year en route to the state championship, the first football state crown in the school’s brief history. In terms of preseason work, Kelly said he has seen his team pushing itself to continue its strong play. He said while a lot of attention is focused on the offensive side of the ball, he has been impressed with what his defensive unit has done in preseason workouts.
“Looking at our guys, especially defensively, I’m looking for a lot of big things from our group over there on defense,” Kelly said. “We’ve got just about everybody coming back. Going back to spring and August, they have been playing with a lot of confidence and they have really given our offense everything they want and more in practice. So I feel like we have a chance to be better there.”
