SARALAND QB KJ LACEY

SARALAND QB KJ LACEY / Photo by Mike Kittrell

Much of the area high school football talk during the summer leading up to preseason practices has centered around Class 6A defending state champion Saraland and its season-opening game against two-time Tennessee Division II-AA defending state champion Lipscomb Academy on the Spartans’ home field. Not only is it a matchup of teams loaded with top college prospects, but it’s a game that has attracted the attention of ESPN, which will broadcast Friday’s game nationally. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Even with several interesting matchups this week, including some rivalry games, the Saraland-Lipscomb Academy matchup stands out as this week’s Lagniappe Game of the Week.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

