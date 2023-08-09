Prep football

With the high school football season set to officially open the weekend of Aug. 24-26 — and a few jamboree games slated next week — the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) has released its preseason Top 10 rankings in all seven classifications of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA).

Saraland, which won its first football state title last season, is picked to repeat as the Class 6A state champion. In all, 12 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area are included in the preseason rankings, with the Spartans the only local team picked to win a state crown.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

