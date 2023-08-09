With the high school football season set to officially open the weekend of Aug. 24-26 — and a few jamboree games slated next week — the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) has released its preseason Top 10 rankings in all seven classifications of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA).
Saraland, which won its first football state title last season, is picked to repeat as the Class 6A state champion. In all, 12 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area are included in the preseason rankings, with the Spartans the only local team picked to win a state crown.
In Class 7A, Mary G. Montgomery, which earned a playoff spot last season for the first time in 20 years, is picked to finish ninth. Foley and Fairhope received votes but did not make the Top 10.
With Saraland at No. 1 in Class 6A, Theodore is close behind at No. 5, while Spanish Fort is picked No. 9. St. Paul’s and McGill-Toolen received votes. Class 5A, Region 1 is one of the most competitive regions in the state and the preseason poll bears that out. UMS-Wright is picked No. 3, Faith Academy is tabbed at No. 5 and Gulf Shores is the No. 9 pick.
Mobile Christian is picked as the No. 5 team in Class 3A. No local teams are ranked or received votes in Class 4A, Class 2A or Class 1A.
The other top-ranked teams heading into the season include Thompson (7A), Ramsay (5A), Andalusia (4A), St. James (3A), Fyffe (2A), Leroy (1A) and Glenwood (AISA). All the top-ranked teams won state titles last year.
Here is the complete ASWA preseason rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson, 2. Auburn, 3. Hoover, 4. Central-Phenix City, 5. Hewitt-Trussville, 6. Vestavia Hills, 7. Enterprise, 8. Dothan, 9. Mary G. Montgomery, 10. Prattville. Also receiving votes: Foley, Opelika, Spain Park, Julian (former Lee-Montgomery), Oak Mountain, Austin, Florence.
CLASS 6A
1. Saraland, 2. Clay-Chalkville, 3. Hartselle, 4. Mountain Brook, 5. Theodore, 6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, 7. Parker, 8. Muscle Shoals, 9. Spanish Fort, 10. Pelham. Also receiving votes: Homewood, Gardendale, Benjamin Russell, Pike Road, Gadsden City, Hueytown, Fort Payne, Oxford, Carver-Montgomery, Pinson Valley, St. Paul’s, Helena, McGill-Toolen.
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay, 2. Charles Henderson, 3. UMS-Wright, 4. Pleasant Grove, 5. Faith Academy, 6. Leeds, 7. Moody, 8. Beauregard, 9. Gulf Shores, 10. Demopolis. Also receiving votes: Central-Clay County, Guntersville, Scottsboro, Arab, Fairview, Alexandria, Selma, Southside-Gadsden.
