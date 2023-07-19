Before he ever saw Morgan Davis perform, Saraland track coach Matt Dearmon heard about her, and what he heard immediately got his attention, though he admits now he still held some reservations.
“Her middle school coach — she went to Semmes Middle School and I had formerly worked at Mary G. Montgomery High School — so her middle school coach reached out to me when he heard I was going to be going to Saraland,” Dearmon recalled. “He said, ‘You’ve got a young lady coming that’s going to be a phenomenal athlete.’
“When you hear that from a middle school coach about a middle school kid, you’re like, ‘Well, I have to see it to believe it.’ But the numbers — when I went and checked — the numbers she was putting up as an eighth-grader were just incredible. She was jumping 16 feet in the long jump and jumping 5 feet in the high jump. It intrigued me as to what we could possibly have.”
When Davis arrived at Saraland, the school didn’t compete in indoor track, so Davis competed with a club team. When the outdoor season rolled around COVID-19 precautions ended the season after just one meet. It would be a year before Dearmon — and the rest of the Mobile County-Baldwin County track community — would discover Davis’s talents.
Once Dearmon saw Davis perform, he was convinced he was witnessing a future star. That, of course, proved to be true. Davis went on to win more than 100 events during her high school career, including more than 40 last season alone, from individual meets to the state championships. At the Class 6A state meet, Davis set the state record in the long jump at 20 feet, 8.25 inches, then set the state record in the high jump at 6 feet. She also won the 100-meter dash state crown for the third straight year and the 200-meter dash for the second straight year. She was named the Gatorade Alabama Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year and has signed a scholarship offer to compete at Kentucky beginning this fall.
Last weekend, Davis competed in the Pan American U20 national qualifier in Oregon and placed third in the long jump. The top two finishers earn a spot on Team USA for the Pan Am U20 Athletics Championships in Puerto Rico in early August, and because the winner had signed a pro contract she was ineligible and Davis earned the second spot on the team.
“It was such an amazing experience,” Davis said. “When I was there I was extremely nervous because I’m competing in the U20s, so I was competing against a lot of college people. I was probably one of the youngest athletes out there. I just told myself to do what I do. I made third place and now I’m going to the Pan Am Games. … It’s definitely going to be pretty cool. I’m just trying to keep a level-headed mind and just take it day by day and have as much fun as I can with it.”
Team USA will leave for Puerto Rico on Aug. 2 and return Aug. 7, she said. The long jump competition is scheduled for the second day of the meet.
Despite all her success, track and field likely wouldn’t be a part of Davis’s life if not for the insistence of her mother.
“Actually, my mom forced me to do it,” Davis revealed. “I never really liked running or jumping, but she loved it and she kind of made me do it starting when I was in the seventh grade.”
When she won her first state championship her sophomore year, Davis’s view of the sport started to change dramatically.
“It started being fun for me. I liked it and I wanted to continue on with it,” she said.
When Davis started at Saraland the school didn’t have a track, though plans for one were in place. Dearmon went to athletics director and head football coach Jeff Kelly and told him he thought Davis would be the school’s first-ever state champion in track and field. Little did he know Davis would win a trophy room full of medals and state titles during her time with the Spartans.
“We’re blessed to have her and obviously Ryan [Williams] running track for us,” Dearmon said. “You could always tell when Morgan was competing, whether she was running the 100 or 200, just like when Ryan runs it, everybody was standing and they’ve got their cell phones out and they’re recording it. It’s like they know, ‘Hey, we’re watching something that doesn’t happen too often.’”
For his part, Dearmon doesn’t take any credit for what Davis accomplished at Saraland. He said his “coaching” came down to one simple task.
“Morgan is gifted with some God-given ability that I can’t teach,” he said. “She did a lot of work at the school with me, but she did most of her individual work with individual trainers and coaches who specialized in her categories. … She needed more specialized training for her abilities. I joke that my biggest coaching for Morgan was just making sure she got to the meet. I drove the bus, made sure we got to the meet safe and made sure Morgan was in her events.”
With all eyes on her when she competed, Davis learned to compete under pressure. She also learned to push all that aside.
“It’s actually a lot of pressure, but I just tell myself to have fun with it,” Davis said. “When I’m having fun, that’s when everything happens naturally. This [past] season has actually been one of the toughest seasons I’ve had. I did indoor and outdoor, so I was doing track all year, but it was probably my favorite season out of all four years [at Saraland].”
While she has depended on her ability to push herself and demand more from herself, along the way she has also received encouragement and inspiration from others.
“My inspiration would be my parents, and one of the track stars I look up to is [former Kentucky standout and Olympic and World champion] Sydney McLaughlin. She drives me all the time and she makes me want to get better every day.”
Next up is Kentucky, where she hopes to improve on her skills and help the Wildcats’ program.
“She’s a very determined young lady so she is going to accomplish a lot,” Dearmon said. “We’re going to see her [competing] on TV one day for sure. … If she can continue to jump in that 5-8 to 5-10 range in high jump, I think she could make an impact at Kentucky right away. … She’s just scratching the surface with her talent. Once she gets with those guys and they get to really focus in on her, she’s only going to get better. I could see her running on their relay teams early. I think she has the ability to make an immediate impact.”
Davis said she believes she can be a contributor as a freshman.
“The coaching staff and the team was a major part in me committing there,” she said. “And just the whole overall environment. I loved the city and loved the school — it wasn’t too big, it wasn’t too small. And I think I’ll be a major part of the team and I’m just excited to start a new college chapter and excited for a challenge. … I’m going to be getting new training and I’ll be competing with people who are better than me or just as good as me and every day will be a challenge and that will only make me better.”
And she said she hopes there are even bigger accomplishments in her future.
“The Olympics, that’s definitely the major goal,” she admitted. “I’ve just been setting small goals, but the Olympics is definitely the main goal.”
