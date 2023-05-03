As the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A baseball playoff quarterfinals approach this week, there will be a familiar matchup taking place locally. Saraland and Spanish Fort are the only two 6A teams from the Lagniappe coverage area still in the hunt for a state championship. After this week one will move on to the semifinals and the other team’s season will come to an end. It’s guaranteed.
Saraland, which was ranked No. 3 in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) 6A poll, will travel to Spanish Fort, ranked No. 6, for the best-of-three series on Friday. The teams are slated to play at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. If needed, a third game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday.
There are several similarities between the teams. The Spartans are 26-8 on the year while Spanish Fort holds a 25-14 record. Both teams have solid pitching staffs, play good defense and can hit the ball. Both also like to stay on the move, using stolen bases as a key part of their game plan.
“I think obviously coming at this juncture of the season and it being two local teams, two teams with history, it doesn’t get much better than this right here,” Toros head coach J.D. Pruitt said. “Both teams have played fairly well all season long. When you look at both teams they are fairly similar. They’ve got an athletic lineup with close to 100 stolen bases as a team. We’ve got a very athletic team with over 100 stolen bases as well. Both pitching staffs are pitching well right now. This is what you prepare for, this is what you train for all year long — for matchups and series and games like this. It should be a fun one.”
Saraland head coach Brett Boutwell said he’s looking forward to this week’s series, especially the road trip that doesn’t require a lot of travel.
“I think it’s going to be a great game,” he said. “Usually in the quarterfinals, you’re having to make a two- or three-hour road trip. We’ll be able to sleep in our own beds even though we are going on the road. It will be a normal routine for us, almost like a home game. We know they’ve got a good program, but we’ve got one too. It should be fun.”
Pruitt said the similarities between the Spartans and Toros should make for a competitive series.
“Anytime you can pit two local teams [against each other] at this portion of the season it really alludes to the type of talent and the type of coaching that’s here in this area,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Boutwell and the program he runs over there. He does a good job. Our schools play each other in pretty much everything every single year. Those guys do an outstanding job. It’s going to be a real good matchup.
“I think for us it’s going to be continuing to be who we are, who we’ve been all year long. I think the biggest attribute for our kids is how competitive they are. This isn’t the most talented team by any stretch, but I think it’s a very disciplined team, a very competitive, tough team that’s willing to grind out at-bats. Our guys are able to execute in certain situations.”
Boutwell is equally proud of his team.
“The past two weeks we’ve gotten some really, really, really good pitching and the first week we also had some timely hitting,” he said. “… This last week against Helena, Camron Laffitte had a really good first game swinging the bat and Bryson Goff and Evan Hilliard were really, really good again on the mound. Both of them had complete games for us again.
“We didn’t play [Spanish Fort] during the regular season, so you still have to do your homework like you were playing somebody from another part of the state. You’re calling around to see what you can find out. We’re familiar with them because we’re so close, and we have football rivalries and softball rivalries and basketball rivalries. It’s going to be fun.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
