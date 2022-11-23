SARALAND WR RYAN WILLIAMS.
SARALAND WR RYAN WILLIAMS
 Photo by Scott Donaldson

There was always the chance this could happen, and as the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A football playoffs have unfolded leading into Friday night’s semifinal games, the matchup in the South portion of the bracket has materialized: Saraland vs. Theodore, Part II.

The two teams met during the regular season on Oct. 21 with Theodore taking a 27-26 win. It is Saraland’s only loss this season (12-1); it is one of 13 wins for the Bobcats, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 6A and 13-0. The teams will meet in Theodore again this Friday, with the winner playing for the Class 6A state title the following week. Those planning on attending the game may want to arrive at the stadium early. The Oct. 21 game featured a large, sellout crowd and this game is expected to have the same impact.

