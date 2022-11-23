There was always the chance this could happen, and as the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A football playoffs have unfolded leading into Friday night’s semifinal games, the matchup in the South portion of the bracket has materialized: Saraland vs. Theodore, Part II.
The two teams met during the regular season on Oct. 21 with Theodore taking a 27-26 win. It is Saraland’s only loss this season (12-1); it is one of 13 wins for the Bobcats, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 6A and 13-0. The teams will meet in Theodore again this Friday, with the winner playing for the Class 6A state title the following week. Those planning on attending the game may want to arrive at the stadium early. The Oct. 21 game featured a large, sellout crowd and this game is expected to have the same impact.
Theodore defeated another local team, St. Paul’s, 28-0 last Friday in the quarterfinals. Starting running back Brayden Jenkins, who has enjoyed an outstanding season, was injured and did not play. Will James, the Bobcats’ starting cornerback, stepped in and more than adequately filled the role. He had five carries for 151 yards, including touchdown runs of 67, 13 and 62 yards. Quarterback Cam Rigby was 11 of 18 for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Saraland jumped out to a 27-0 first-quarter lead over Homewood, but had to stop the Patriots on a two-point conversion in overtime to claim a 57-56 win. The super sophomores for the Spartans were stellar again. Ryan Williams had 10 carries for 159 yards and touchdown runs of 83 and 33 yards, while also catching 10 passes for 160 yards, including a 30-yard TD catch late in the game that was huge in the Spartans’ win. Quarterback K.J. Lacey threw for 251 yards and two scores and running back Santae McWilliams had 24 carries for 128 yards and two TDs.
There will be no shortage of talent on the field Friday, just as there will be no shortage of intensity. The Region 1 foes know each other well and members of both teams recognize what’s at stake.
“I think it’s especially difficult for us,” Theodore head coach Eric Collier said of having to play a team a second time in the same season, especially with so much on the line. “Their kids will be a little more fired up. They know that this was a close game last time and we got out of there with a win. It’s going to make their kids work a little bit harder and all that stuff. So yeah, it is difficult.”
Collier said Saraland is a different team than when the teams met earlier this year, especially when it comes to how the Spartans use Williams, an Alabama commit, in a variety of ways.
“They are doing some multiple things with the receiver, the Williams kid,” he said. “They’ve put him in the backfield and they’re moving him in and out. That will be something that we have to deal with.”
Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said he and his team are looking forward to the rematch with the Bobcats.
“Number one, it’s a blessing to be playing this week, practicing this week, preparing this week,” he said. “It gives us another week with our outstanding group of players. I know this game will stand on its own. It was a great game the first time we played. They came out on top and made the plays to win.
“The first game could have went either way. Every time you play somebody a second time there’s usually different factors, different things, different challenges, different things you’ve got to do. Obviously, we’re operating differently than we were four or five weeks ago. We feel like we’re playing well at the right time. We’ve got to correct some things, fix some things — cut down on those penalties and things that hurt a drive.”
For the year thus far, Saraland has outscored its opponents 596-268, while Theodore holds a 426-138 scoring edge over its opponents.
“I thought we would be a little further ahead (at this point),” Collier said. “I like where we’re at, but I thought we’d be a little further ahead. … I’m excited for the kids, I’m excited for the school. It’s like I told the kids last night, they might not understand what they’ve done right now, but when they get down the road a little bit, they will appreciate it.”
Kelly said he has been pleased with the play of his offense and defense and particularly the way his players have protected the football and avoided a lot of turnovers.
