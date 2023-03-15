It wasn’t the weekend the Saraland Spartans baseball team had hoped for in the East Alabama Invitational, playing teams including Smiths Station, Central-Phenix City, Auburn and Beauregard, but it had a happy ending.
Saraland head coach Brett Boutwell picked up the 400th victory of his career last Saturday at Beauregard in the Spartans’ final game of the event when his Spartans’ team collected a 10-3 decision. The win placed Boutwell’s all-time record at 400-169 in this, his 17th season as a head coach.
For the past nine seasons, Boutwell has led the Saraland program where he has now won 204 games and lost 87. The Spartans have won six area championships under his leadership. Prior to taking the Saraland job, Boutwell spent eight seasons as head coach at UMS-Wright, winning Class 4A state championships in 2010 and 2011 and leading the program to a record of 196-82. He also led the Bulldogs to six area titles.
Only a few people were aware of the impending achievement, a group led by Boutwell’s wife, Amy, who made the trip to be on hand when the Spartans claimed the milestone win for their coach.
After the win, on the four-hour bus ride home, the team stopped in Greenville to get something to eat. It was then the team was informed of the milestone that was achieved and when the players and coaches got back on the bus a celebration took place.
“I think Coach [Evan] Braun and Coach [Stu] Fuller let them know and after the headcount, they gave me applause and made a big deal about it,” Boutwell said. “I told them, ‘Hey, now we’ve got to go win the next one.’ They all laughed it off. That’s why I really like this group.”
Boutwell, 43, said the drive back allowed some time for reflection. What stands out most about his career, looking back to his first head coaching job at the age of 27, he said, is all the players who have played for him and who produced those victories. He also noted all the coaches he has worked with over the years, including his current Saraland staff of Braun, Fuller, John Sklopan and Daniel Taylor.
Above all, Boutwell said, is the players and his family that have supported him.
“I knew it was going to be tough [last weekend] and I wanted to put our kids in some tough situations,” Boutwell said of playing in the East Alabama event. The Spartans have already faced several defending state champions this season. “… I really, really like the way our team has responded to the positives and also how they have responded to the adversity. This past weekend they could have dropped their heads but they didn’t. I like this group a lot and I think we’ve still got a lot of work to do, but I like how they have gelled together and I think good things are going to happen to them.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
