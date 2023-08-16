After stepping away from the game for a while, Satsuma defensive back Brayden Stacey has returned to the team for his senior season. He’s said he missed the game and he’s happy to be back, but he also admitted it took a little prodding from teammate Randal Barfoot, too.
Stacey was a freshman member of the Gators’ team in 2020 when they faced Central-Clay County in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Moving in position to make a tackle, Stacey instead found himself on the receiving end of contact.
“Football has always played a big part in my life,” Stacey said. “I took a break after my freshman year. Unfortunately, I got hurt in the first round of the playoffs. I got sent to the hospital and the whole big deal. I had a broken wrist, broken foot and a Stage 2 concussion. I got blindsided. It was a rough ordeal. But I couldn’t let my team down. I had to get back in the game. My love for the game never faded.”
And so he has returned to the team, now with a new head coach, Rodney Jordan, who is entering his second season at the helm, and with the Gators now playing in Class 4A. Stacey brings some needed experience to the roster as the Gators look to turn things around, having gone 1-9 the past two seasons.
And while the memory of that playoff game still lingers, Stacey said he’s ready to get the upcoming season underway.
“It was rough. I think it was the first 10 minutes of the game,” he said of the blindside hit. “I was on punt coverage. It was a rough recovery, but everybody’s got their journey in football. Everybody gets hurt, but you get back up and go out and play the next play. That was kind of my mindset.”
Jordan has Stacey slotted as the Gators’ starting safety and said he brings some needed intangibles as well as experience and talent the team needs.
“Brayden coming out for football his last season, we’re very proud to have him,” Jordan said. “What he’s going to bring to our team and our secondary is a lot of leadership. You look at our secondary, we’re going to have two seniors that are going to start at corner and he’ll be a senior starting at safety and we’ll have a rising sophomore that will start at the other safety. So we have a group that has a lot of experience.
“But he’s the guy who can come in and give us a lot of emotion, a lot of fire and be the leader of that group. He has great ball skills, great athleticism, so you look at him as being a guy who could be a great punt returner, which would be right up his alley. So we’re excited to have him out playing with us.”
Stacey said he believes the program is ready to turn things around.
“I think that our program is on the upcoming stages,” he said. “We’ve put the work in this summer to be successful this year. I think Coach Jordan is doing a lot for the program and he has done a good job of turning the program around. I think our team’s attitude and our outlook on how we want to be successful this year, I think that plays a big part of it. I think us playing as a team and having a certain mindset goes along with that as well.”
So does a sense of community, Stacey added.
“My dad played for Satsuma in the late ’90s,” he said. “He played safety and wide receiver and ran the ball a little bit. There’s definitely history there. A lot of guys I know, their dads played there. It’s generational.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.