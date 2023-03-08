When Oklahoma and Texas join the Southeastern Conference in 2024, the changes won’t be confined to two more championship-contending programs being added to the mix.
In football, the addition of the Sooners and Longhorns means the schedule is going to look very different. It’s been widely speculated the two-division system will be a thing of the past after this season.
Mark Womack, the executive associate commissioner of the SEC, whose job includes football scheduling, was on my radio show this week. I tried to get him to spill the beans about the future schedule but he was predictably tight-lipped.
“This one’s going to be the same as the last 12 years,” Womack said before addressing the uncertainty of the future schedule. “It is certainly a challenge. I don’t know if there’s ever been the perfect schedule for everybody. So, there are a lot of discussions on how the schedule gets put together. It’s a learning experience; it’s something that is very challenging.
“Our athletic directors are part of setting what that format will be and the conference office is charged with developing the schedule. Certainly, I think it’s a challenge because of the strength of the league, so when you start looking at who’s on your schedule and there are a lot of really good teams on your schedule because there are a lot of good teams in the league. So, it’s a challenge for sure.
“It becomes a big domino effect when you start to put the dates on the schedule in terms of what the format is going to be. You know, who’s going to play who in that particular year, and then you start putting together the dates of who plays who on which particular date and it gets to be a bit of a puzzle to make it work for everybody.”
Womack’s comments came a day before Alabama coach Nick Saban expressed his concern about the future schedule. Saban is in favor of a schedule that would include playing three permanent opponents every year, then rotating all the other teams to make up a nine-game conference schedule. But Saban doesn’t like who the Tide’s potentially permanent opponents would be. Saban has indicated he believes the SEC will pair Alabama with Auburn, Tennessee and LSU as its three permanent opponents.
“I’ve always been an advocate for playing more conference games,” Saban told Sports Illustrated. “But if you play more games, I think you have to get the three fixed opponents right. They’re giving us Tennessee, Auburn and LSU. I don’t know how they come to that decision.”
Apparently, one consideration for the SEC is how a team has fared over the last 10 years. Of course, winning percentages over the last decade don’t exactly match up with how most of us would rank the toughest opponents in the SEC. Saban certainly doesn’t.
“Some of those years, Tennessee wasn’t as good as they’ve been in the previous 10 years, but now they are as good as they used to be before those 10 years,” Saban said. “We got three teams and two of them are in the top 10 and the other is in the top 10 a lot. ... Look historically, over a 25-year history, and the three best teams in the East are Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. You look historically at 25 years, Alabama, LSU and Auburn are the three best teams in the West. So, we’re playing them all.”
Not exactly. Even by Saban’s argument, the Tide would be avoiding two of the league’s other best teams (Georgia and Florida).
But Saban’s argument does make sense in many ways.
“Now you’ve got name, image and likeness, which changes that whole dynamic, because it’s who has the most money to pay players, until they change the rules,” Saban said.
Playing LSU, Auburn and Tennessee would be a tough draw for the Tide. But compared to the lineup for other teams (such as Auburn, which undoubtedly will have Georgia and Alabama on its permanent schedule), it’s just standard procedure in the increasingly tough SEC.
Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality. Before arriving in Mobile, he was a beat writer covering both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. He has finished first and second in sports columns in the two most recent Green Eyeshade contests.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.