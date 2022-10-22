When the game was on the line, UMS-Wright put the football in Cole Blaylock’s hands. It wasn’t a surprise to anyone, least of all Faith Academy. It was equally unsurprising that when he was called on, the senior responded in a big way, just as he’s done all season.
With Blaylock, a South Alabama commit, collecting 106 of his 132 rushing yards in the second half, the Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 5A prep football poll, overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Faith Academy 21-20 Friday night in UMS-Wright’s homecoming game.
It was a 24-yard Blaylock scoring run, along with Kingston Phan’s extra-point kick that gave UMS-Wright its first lead of the game at 21-20 with 5:06 left to play. It capped a huge turnaround by the Bulldogs in the final two periods that led to the victory, keeping their record unblemished at 9-0 overall and 7-0 in Class 5A, Region 1 games.
“I love it when I have the ball in my hands,” Blaylock said afterward as he and his teammates celebrated winning the region title. “That’s my favorite thing. Especially when I have my teammates. They just opened everything up. We really got it going there in the second half.
“I think our fire (was the difference in the second half). We came out hot and we were ready to go. The crowd was getting into it, we got into it, the defense made some huge fourth-quarter stops and that really got us going.”
Blaylock had just three carries for 26 yards in the first half and one reception for seven yards. But in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter when he worked out of the Wildcat quarterback position almost exclusively, Blaylock carried the ball 15 times for 106 yards, including the touchdown. He had a touchdown run in the first half erased because of a holding penalty.
“Cole Blaylock wasn’t even at practice Monday and Tuesday (suffering from the flu),” UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis said. “And yet there at the end he just took the whole game in his hands. That’s just kind of the ball player he is.”
But Curtis wasn’t about to single out only one player, not after a game like that. When it was suggested the game was a blueprint of UMS-Wright football, Curtis said, “Exactly, man. They didn’t quit, they played hard and they hung in there. In the first half, (Faith Academy) moved it pretty much at will, and we made a few adjustments and played a little bit harder (in the second half). They are just so much fun to coach; they never quit. What was it, 20-7 at half? A lot of people had given up. We come out and we should have had a touchdown down there but we fumbled on the 1. The guys, they’re just resilient, they’re unbelievable. I really don’t know what to say. I’m not sure how we won.”
To map the victory based on scoring, Faith Academy came out strong offensively, marching 72 yards in 12 plays to take a 7-0 lead when Christian Burnette, who rushed 18 times for 130 yards, scored on a 1-yard run. He rushed for 45 yards on the drive.
The Bulldogs responded, taking their first possession 74 yards for a touchdown, the score coming on a 13-yard run by Joe Lott, who rushed for 66 yards against the Rams. Phan’s kick was true and the game was knotted 7-7.
Faith marched again, going 67 yards on 11 plays, with quarterback Jarrett Daughtry throwing a 26-yard scoring strike to Dorian Smith in the end zone on a fourth-down play. However, the point-after kick sailed wide left, leaving the Rams in front 13-7. Faith returned to the air on its next possession, with Daughtry connecting with Tynean Goodwill on a 48-yard scoring pass. This time the extra-point kick was good and Faith Academy had a 20-7 lead at halftime.
UMS came out for the third period with a different attitude. They immediately marched to the Rams’ 4 yard line, and Lott appeared headed for an=other touchdown but he fumbled the ball at the ball and it rolled into the end zone where Faith Academy recovered it for a touchback.
The UMS defense held, Faith punted and Blaylock joined Lott in leading the Bulldogs’ offense. They quickly find themselves at the Faith Academy 1 where Lott scored. The point-after made it 20-14. On a fourth-and-1 play, the UMS defense stopped the Rams cold. Later, a short punt by Faith set the Bulldogs up at the 50. Lott was held for no gain on the first play before Blaylock carried the ball five consecutive times from the Wildcat formation, scoring from 24 yards out. Phan’s kick won it.
“It was just a hard-fought game,” Curtis said. “We had two big fourth-down stops and the defense played better in the second half. We played a little scared it looked like in the first half. We were worried about their speed so we were sitting back instead of coming to get people. But I’m proud of them. … Are those guys not tough?”
The win leaves Curtis just two wins away from becoming the all-time winningest high school football coach in the state of Alabama. He currently has 345 all-time wins, one behind current leader, former longtime Vestaivia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson with 345.
Faith Academy head coach Jack French recently won his 300th game and now stands at 302. He said Friday’s game went as he expected.
“It kind of went the way I was afraid it would,” he said. “I knew that 14 (Blaylock) was going to show up sooner or later and the second half it was a good time to do it. And their line, they just destroyed us.”
UMS ends the regular season next Friday at home against Williamson in a Class 5A, Region 1 matchup. Faith Academy, which like UMS has already secured a spot in the 5A state playoffs, will end the regular season Friday at home against winless LeFlore.
