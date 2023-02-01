There was a lot of familiarity when South Alabama cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. stepped on the field for Tuesday’s first practice with the American team for this week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl. After all, the practices and the game are taking place at the Jaguars’ Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The rest of the deal — learning a new playbook in fast fashion and competing against others with the same goal of being selected in this year’s NFL Draft — are coming along as well, he said Wednesday.
“The first day was great,” said Luter. “I just had to get used to putting those pads back on (after the end of the season), but other than that it was good and very competitive; just showing our ability from an offensive perspective and a defensive perspective.”
One difference for Luter is he is playing without a cast on his right wrist, which he did much of this past season in which the Jags posted a 10-3 record and earned an invitation to the New Orleans Bowl. He’s been without the cast for a few weeks now, even at the end of the season, and he said all is fine in that regard.
“Everything has been good since the injury with my wrist last season,” he said. “It’s going well. Being out of that cast and being able to use my right wrist again has been amazing. I feel free. … It didn’t limit me much (when cast was in place). The good thing about it is I at least caught it at an early stage. I went through a week in practice with it and got adjusted to it, so it really wasn’t as big of an impact going into the games.”
This week, he noted he wants to make an impact with the NFL scouts and others who are decision-makers in the draft.
“I expected it to be some pretty good competition out there,” he said. “I wanted to show the scouts that any receiver I go against, from this conference to the next, that I can cover and I can do those things and it’s going to translate in the league (NFL).
“… It’s amazing, just seeing everybody and how they developed in their own little ways, from an offensive and defensive perspective, everybody showing their skills and showing their strengths and their weaknesses at the same time and knowing what you can grow from, it’s great.”
There is plenty of familiar ground for Luter. For one, he’s playing on his home field, and secondly, there will be times during the week he’ll be going against former teammate Jalen Wayne, a wide receiver who is also taking part in this week’s Senior Bowl.
“It feels good being back home,” Luter said. “I’m already used to this home advantage and the turf and that atmosphere and that environment, so that has had an impact.”
As for going against Wayne, Luter added, “At the end of the day I’ve got to do what I’ve got to day. Just like in practice, it’s going to translate onto the field, if not more.”
He said he has been training in Arizona and once this week is done he’ll return to continue his training, which he said has been going well. In a few weeks, he’ll take part in the NFL Combine, for which he received an invitation to participate just recently.
“I’ll tell you what, when I first got that email (invitation to the Combine), I sat in the car for a minute and I called my family,” Luter said. “I couldn’t even hold it in, I just started crying. I couldn’t fake the tears. Just being able to see that … I’ve been thinking about it for so long, ever since I was a kid. … For me, just going through this whole process has been amazing and a blessing.”
Wayne will also participate in the Combine, and received his invitation a couple of weeks before Luter.
“It's just a matter of being patient,” Luter said. “I was so happy when he got it. There wasn’t a doubt in my mind if I was or wasn’t going to get it. If I didn’t get it I was going to be fine with it.”
Luter said he is happy to be representing South Alabama’s football program at the Senior Bowl and is proud of the upward trajectory the program has established under head coach Kane Wommack.
“It means a lot to be able to represent where I came from,” Luter said. “Showing everybody the knowledge and the skill set that they put into me, just being at South and showing the ability that they continued to install in me has been great.
“That program is going far. Just the path that they are going on, the things that Coach Wommack is doing in the recruiting process, it just keeps building day and day.”
Luter had 42 tackles this season, 29 of which were solo stops. He also had one interception and seven pass breakups. For his three-year South Alabama career — a transferred to the Jags from Pearl River, Miss., Community College — Luter made 91 tackles, claimed five interceptions and had 18 pass breakups.
“It’s been amazing," he said. "I don’t regret any steps or any route that I’ve been on since then, coming from high school to JUCO to D1 (Division 1), I don’t regret any of it. It’s been nothing but improvement and nothing but a learning process for me.”
