Senior Bowl

L TO R: Ito Smith, William Carroll, Carlton Martial, Jakorian Bennett, Jalen Tolbert

 Tommy Hicks

In what is becoming an annual event at McGill-Toolen, as some in the audience proved, McGill-Toolen honored two of its former football players Friday morning — Carlton Martial and Jakorian Bennett. The players are among the participants in this week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl that will conclude with the annual all-star game Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

When former players have earned an invitation to the game McGill officials have usually organized a ceremony at the school in which to honor them. Not only were Martial, a linebacker from Troy University, and Bennett, a defensive back from Maryland, honored, but some past Senior Bowl participants were on hand as well, including William Carroll (1993 Senior Bowl), Ito Smith (2018) and Jalen Tolbert (2022).

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.