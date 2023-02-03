In what is becoming an annual event at McGill-Toolen, as some in the audience proved, McGill-Toolen honored two of its former football players Friday morning — Carlton Martial and Jakorian Bennett. The players are among the participants in this week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl that will conclude with the annual all-star game Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
When former players have earned an invitation to the game McGill officials have usually organized a ceremony at the school in which to honor them. Not only were Martial, a linebacker from Troy University, and Bennett, a defensive back from Maryland, honored, but some past Senior Bowl participants were on hand as well, including William Carroll (1993 Senior Bowl), Ito Smith (2018) and Jalen Tolbert (2022).
But the spotlight Friday shown on Martial and Bennett.
Former McGill head coach Caleb Ross, who led the Yellow Jackets to the state championship in 2015 and coached both Martial and Bennett at the school, spoke warmly about the two players. He referred to Martial as the best player he has ever coached. Of Bennett, Ross noted when he first showed up to try out for the team he stood about 5-foot-4 and was thin. He would experience a growth spurt, but even before that Ross spoke of his toughness and how Bennett grew, figuratively and literally, to become a terrific player.
Martial was a walk-on at Troy who not only earned a scholarship within his first year, but he went on to become the all-time leader in NCAA Division 1 football for career tackles with 577. He was the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year this past season and helped Troy to a 12-2 record and the Sun Belt Conference title.
Only measuring at 5-foot-7 3/8 this week, Martial’s size — he weighs 210 pounds — has been a concern for NFL scouts, especially with him playing linebacker. He hoped to show what he could do this week during the three days of practice but following Tuesday’s first practice with the National team he suffered tightness in his back and was unable to go through the physical aspects of practice the final two days.
“It happens sometimes,” he said of the injury. “But God already has his plan written down and we’re out here living it. You fight through any adversity and do it with a smile.”
He said he has gained a lot of knowledge just from the mental aspect of the differences in the game though.
“Most definitely. Being a student of the game and being able to learn out there in an NFL setting, being actually out there getting the reps and getting mental reps as well,” he said. “.Just being around those guys from different colleges and getting to know them, that’s what it’s really all about.”
He said he has enjoyed the one-on-one meetings with various coaches and scouts and believes he was able to show what he is capable of doing at the next level.
He was also pleased with Friday’s ceremony.
“It means a lot,” he said. “You look and a lot has changed, but a lot of things still seem the same. A lot of the teachers who kind of molded me a little bit, besides my parents who molded me into the man I am today, it was good to see them after almost a year passing since the last time I was here. I’m just glad to be here and be able to see them again.
“I always argue with my older brother (as to which McGill team had the most talent). … This team was definitely better. Me, Bubba (Thompson), Jalen (Tolbert), Larry Rembert, Marlon Williams, Brandon Hinton, it was just stacked from head to toe. It’s good to see those guys go out and do great things because we all knew growing up with each other, we’re bound to make it somewhere. No matter where it is we know we’re all going to be successful.”
Bennett said he enjoyed the ceremony as well.
“Today means a lot. This is where everything kind of began, where my journey started,” he said. “A lot of hard work and a lot of ups and downs here, but it’s great to be back and be recognized for all the hard work I out in. I really appreciate this place.”
He was a standout in the Maryland secondary the past two seasons and he said he is pleased with the work he put in during Senior Bowl practices this week.
“My week has been good,” he said. “I’ve competed well. I played hard and showed my versatility, showed my speed. I cleaned up whatever the scouts or teams wanted me to clean up and I showed that I can do the things that I probably struggled with. Hopefully I improved the way they see me as, the way they view me as. I feel like I did everything I had to do. I definitely feel I had a solid week this week.”
Asked about the grow spurt and his size when he first started playing at McGill compared to where he find himself today, physically as well as his projected future as an NFL player, Bennett smiled and said it’s amazing how things have developed for him.
“Not at all, not even close,” he said with a slight laugh when asked if he pictured himself in this position five or six years ago. “I always loved the game, but the point that I’m in right now, I didn’t expect that at all.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
Log In
